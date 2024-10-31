Riviera invites one and all to enjoy a taste of the brand’s expansion of varied Mediterranean and Italian cuisine, overseen by the visionary leadership of Chef Emilio Bean. Catering to diverse palates and preferences, the brand has evolved from a Berawa bistro to a collection of eclectic venues spanning Bali’s culinary landscape that coalesces food, ambience, quality, and hospitality.

The Riviera experience extends beyond one destination, where each venue offers its own unique appeal. There’s no one singular culinary adventure for a patron, whether savouring traditional Mediterranean dishes at Riviera Bistro, relaxing at a table in Cemagi’s Riviera Café, awaiting the upscale classic Italian offerings at the flagship Riviera Trattoria in Pererenan, or looking forward to the haven of desserts at Riviera Gelato in Berawa.

What distinguishes Riviera from others is not merely its wide-ranging offerings but its steadfast commitment to quality. They take meticulous care to pick the best locally sourced ingredients in order to guarantee that every dish embodies the best produce on the Island of Gods. This dedication to excellence goes beyond the culinary offerings, where their beverage programme has been carefully designed to exquisitely complement the menu. Featuring a curated wine list and Italian-inspired cocktails, elevating guests’ overall epicurean experience.

As Chef Emilio explains, the restaurant’s philosophy was born out of a dedicated desire to translate genuine, well-made Mediterranean flavours and vibes to the tropical island of Bali that could be shared and enjoyed amongst each other. The spirit of “It’s all about enjoying simple, delicious food with your favourite people,” is inescapably clear in each tabled meal, between the daily, freshly made pastries, appetisers and pastas.

Not only does Riviera Group serve quality dishes, but it also crafts gastronomic experiences that resonate with food-loving customers from all around. With a forward-looking perspective and welcome comfort, it promises to be an all-encompassing hotspot across the tropical island of Bali which emulates soulful Mediterranean quintessence.

