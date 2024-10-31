Riviera invites one and all to have and enjoy a taste of its brand of varied Mediterranean and Italian cuisine, overseen by the vision of Chef Emilio Bean. All palates are considered as it has evolved from a Berawa bistro to a solar system of restaurants spanning Bali’s culinary landscape that coalesces food, atmosphere and warmth in unique all-day packages.

The Riviera experience extends beyond one place, with each venue offering its own appeal. There’s no one singular culinary adventure for a patron: savoring traditional Mediterranean dishes at Riviera Bistro, relaxing at a table in Cemagi’s Riviera Cafe, awaiting the upscale classic Italian offerings at the flagship Riviera Restaurant in Pererenan, or looking forward to the haven of desserts at Riviera Gelato in Berawa.

Diverse quality is the name of the game for Riviera, as it takes care to pick the best domestic ingredients in order to guarantee that every Mediterranean dish embodies the best produce on the Island of Gods. To kick this committed excellence up a notch, next to the menu is a perfectly complimentary beverage program of well-chosen wine list and Italian-inspired cocktails.

As Chef Emilo explains, the restaurant’s philosophy was born out of a dedicated desire to translate over genuine, well-made Mediterranean flavors and vibes to the tropical island of Bali, that could be shared amongst others. The spirit of “It’s all about enjoying simple, delicious food with your favourite people.” is inescapably clear in each tabled meal, between the daily, freshly made pastries, appetizers and pastas.

Not only does Riviera Group serve quality dishes, but it also crafts gastronomic experiences that resonate with food-loving customers from all around. With a forward-looking perspective and welcome comfort, it promises to be an all-encompassing hotspot across the tropical island of Bali which emulates soulful Mediterranean quintessence.

For more information, visit rivieragroupbali.com .