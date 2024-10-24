Grab Some Spooky Grub at Roosterfish Beach Club’s Haunted Ocean Brunch

Roosterfish Beach Club at Pandawa Beach invites guests to dive into the excitement of their Haunted Ocean Brunch on 3 November 2024, offering a spine-tingling day of thrilling fun for the whole family. The brunch looks to transform Roosterfish Beach Club into an eerily mystical getaway, ensuring everyone can enjoy spooktacular experiences with free entry.

Young and adult guests alike can look forward to a Foam Party and a special Halloween-themed brunch with indulgent dishes that celebrate the season. Kids can unleash their creativity with the Halloween Face Painting activity, while adults can concoct their own cocktails at a special price with the Halloween Cocktail Class. The day will feature other exciting activities for everyone, including a Coral Planting Activity, a Magician Balloon Twisting, and captivating Spooky Halloween Dancer performances.

Something not to be missed is the Halloween Costume Contest, where the winner will receive IDR 1,000,000 in B&F credit. Along with trick-or-treating and a thrilling haunted house experience, the day will be rounded out with lively Saxophone tunes and sets from international live DJs to keep the energy alive.

Held from 11am to 3pm, Roosterfish Beach Club’s Haunted Ocean Brunch is priced at IDR 555,000++ per person, including all-you-can-eat food and non-alcoholic beverages. Kids aged 6-12 years old dine for 50% OFF.

Pandu Wardana, the Director of Operations at Roosterfish Beach Club, shared that they’re bringing spooky fun to the beach this Halloween. “From foam parties to costume contests, there’s something for everyone. It’s going to be a day full of thrills, and we can’t wait to see everyone dive into the fun with us!”

For reservations and more information, guests can visit roosterfishbeachclub.com , contact +62 811-3940-3588, or email info@roosterfishbeachclub.com . Marriott Bonvoy members enjoy 20% OFF on bookings made until 31 October 2024.

Roosterfish Beach Club

Jl. Pantai Pandawa, Kutuh

+62 811 3940 3588

@roosterfishbeachclub

roosterfishbeachclub.com