Halloween in Bali 2020 : Parties and Celebrations

It’s everyone’s favourite time of the year to dress up! Normally, Halloween in Bali is filled with huge parties and celebrations where the island’s festive folk dress up, slap on face paint and find the liveliest fiestas around town.

Of course, this year, the celebrations will be smaller scale, and venues will be adhering to safety protocols — but that doesn’t mean the ‘scariest night of the year’ won’t have some fun injected into it! Here are a few Halloween parties in Bali happening this 2020.



Apéritif Halloween Party (Ubud)

Things are going to be different at Apéritif Restaurant and Bar for this Halloween in Bali , as it’s the plush 20’s style bar and lounge that be the focus of the night!

Behind the bar will be two of Indonesia’s top mixologists, Kiki Moka from the Union Group and Aperitif’s own Panji Wisrawan, both of whom will be crafting amazing original creations. This fun-filled event will also feature a DJ and incredible prizes — costumes are encouraged and the Best Costume award will cover your bar tab up to Rp. 700K. Other prizes include:

• Dinner for two at Cascades Restaurant.

• 6-course degustation for two at Apéritif.

• 1 night stay for two in a Viceroy Deluxe Pool Villa

Saturday, 31 October 2020 – Event starts at 7pm

Book Here

Halloween Party at Centerstage (Kuta)

If you’re looking for some live music for this year’s Halloween in Bali , where else is there than Hard Rock Hotel Bali’s epic Centerstage?

There’s no tricks at this party, only treats, as this live music event features a huge selection of drinks on Happy Hour, including selected cocktails, Bintang Beer and Bintang Radler. Plugging into Centerstage will be a favourite rock’n’roll band THE ROCKETS.

Saturday, 31 October 2020 – Event starts at 9pm (Free Entry)

Facebook Events Page



lHalloween Family Time (Legian)

Head over to the ‘haunted tree house’ of Azul Beach Club in Legian this Halloween in Bali ! The party will be held at Azul’s garden with special Halloween decoration to make the party moment more magical.

It’s a family affair here, where 4pm onwards a whole afternoon of face painting, kids activities, family games and a costume competition will be taking place. There will be a live DJ, Kids Salsa dancing and their resident chef and mixologist have prepared new specials just for the occasion.



Saturday, 31 October 2020 | 4pm onwards

FREE entry and open for public.

Reservations: +62 361 765 759 | azulbali.com

A Spooktacular Halloween Global Explorer Brunch (Nusa Dua)



Gather your family and friends for a Spooktacular Halloween Brunch at beach front Arwana Restaurant at the The Laguna, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Nusa Dua

Indulge in an international selection of delicacies featuring spooky Halloween treats alongside chilled out tunes by our DJ saxophonist. Little explorers will be endlessly entertained by a treasure hunt, Halloween sweet surprises and spooky face painting. End your perfect Sunday with a dip at the resort’s beach and pool areas. Now that’s a unique Halloween in Bali!

Sunday, 1 November 2020 | 12pm onwards

Packages start at IDR 550.000++ / person

Reservations: +62 361 300 5635 / [email protected]

Or reserve online here

SOUNDSET at Evolution Restaurant and Bar (Ungasan)

Head over to the cliffs of Ungasan where the Evolution Restaurant and Bar have prepared a sunset experience for this year’s Halloween in Bali . Whilst technically not branded as Halloween party, it is taking place on the 31st of October, so it suits the occasion!

Featuring Royal Radio Band and DJ Wilson, expect sunset to evening live music, cocktails and magnificent views from this towering rooftop perch. 30% off all Food and Beverage on the day, with free flow beer from 6-8pm for IDR 100.000. It’s completely free entry and you first beer is free!

Saturday, 31 October 2020 | 5-10pm

Evolution Restaurant & Bar, Four Points by Sheraton Bali, Ungasan

Reservation: WhatsApp | Facebook Page

Mexicola Halloween (Seminyak)

One of the most legendary Halloween parties in Bali over the years, Motel Mexicola keeps their annual tradition up this ‘Mexicola Halloween: Bluemoon 2020.

Some of the best costumes find their way to this party and the venue will still have their best costume prizes. There is limited seating and health protocols applied so RSVP’s are necessary.

Saturday 31 October | 7pm – 2am

Reservations: [email protected]