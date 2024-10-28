DONBIU 1. Main Image Landscape - Copy

Padma Resort Legian expands its culinary offerings with the launch of a brand-new dinner experience at DONBIU Restaurant. Renowned for its themed buffet series, DONBIU’s latest programme presents the Asian Night Buffet Dinner every Friday from 6pm to 9.30pm.

Located at the heart of the resort, DONBIU’s new Asian Night Buffet Dinner draws inspiration from the rich, vibrant flavours of Asian cuisine, assembling a diverse range of dishes from Chinese, Japanese, Indonesian, Peranakan, and Indian culinary traditions. Celebrated for their complexity, the dishes are expertly crafted using a symphony of herbs, spices and ingredients synonymous with the essence of Asia.

Guests can experience the immersive, street food-inspired atmosphere, where stalls akin to local street food vendors are showcased, offering an indulgent spread of delightful dishes. Several highlights to try include the succulent Peking Duck and an assortment of delicate dim sum at the Chinese stall, comfortingly flavourful Singaporean Laksa at the Peranakan stall, fresh assorted sushi and Takoyaki at the Japanese station, authentic Martabak and a variety of satay at the Indonesian section, the aromatic Lamb Masaledar from the Indian section, and so much more delectable dishes.

Conclude the dining experience with an array of traditional desserts such as the iconic Terang Bulan, deconstructed Cendol, and various other delightful desserts. The dining experience is also enlivened by captivating entertainment such as a special fire dance, Asian-themed dance performances, and live acoustic music.

Available every Friday from 6pm to 9.30pmThe Asian Night Buffet Dinner is priced at IDR 450,000+ per person.

DONBIU Restaurant at Padma Resort Legian
Jl. Padma No.1, Legian
+62 811 3821 9512
dining.legian@padmahotels.com
padmaresortlegian.com

NOW Bali Editorial Team

This article has been written or uploaded by NOW! Bali's in-house editorial team.

