Celebrate Christmas Eve at Saltlick & Christmas Day at KU DE TA

No matter if it’s a dinner on Christmas Eve or lunch on Christmas Day, KU DE TA presents top-quality Bali vibes and culinary artistry for an eventful hangout for the ages. Experience the fusion between celebrating holiday festivities and high-class dining at KU DE TA Bali: true beachfront luxury.

KU DE TA’s cuisine, charm, and celebrations have dazzled the globe for around 20 years since it was created for sunny days and island nights. This halcyon beachfront space on the sandy shores of Seminyak stands as an icon of Balinese life, where time stands still in moments shared over great food, drinks, and soulful soundtracks from dawn till dusk.

Feast on a festive Christmas Day lunch menu that features Norwegian Salmon Teepee Tart (with avocado-crema, cucumber salsa and dill-mustard), woodfired 21-day dry-aged Wagyu Rump Roast (Kiwami, MB9+, AUS, 400days grain-fed root vegetables, juniper demi-glace), Cured Lamb Culatello and Turkey Mortadella. Desserts like Yule Log, Bûche De Noël (Raspberry caramel, fresh raspberries, Christmas pudding gelato, coconut snow) and Mini Mince Pies are included.

Priced at IDR 1,100,000++ per adult and IDR 350,000++ per children, the 11am lunch provides kids with fun activities like arts and crafts and special Santa gifts from Santa. A live Sunset Performance at 4pm concludes the day’s exclusive events at the restaurant.

Saltlick, KU DE TA’s new upstairs steakhouse, boasts a scintillating Seafood Feast for a classy Christmas Eve dinner, priced at IDR 2,300,000++ per person. A delicious plethora of mainly wood-fired seafood dishes are hosted, like French Fine De Claire oysters, Josper Baked Lobster Thermidor with Sterlet Caviar, and Binchotan Torched Bluefin Tuna Sashimi; while Chimney Smoked Octopus Confit, Chorizo Stuffed Scallops on The Half Shell and The Freshest Ruby Snapper with Tiger Bite Sauce make up the difference. Christmas Pudding Soufflé, Cranberry gelato, brandy anglaise and Mince Pie Nougat are on offer for any sweet tooths still wanting after the main courses.

Supported by glasses of complimentary sparkling wine, the stage is set for Christmas meals like no other. Obtaining December reservations at KU DE TA and Saltlick are nothing short of essential.

Christmas Eve at Saltlick: saltlickbali.com | WhatsApp: +62 822 4797 2138

Christmas Day at KU DE TA: kudeta.com/xmas | WhatsApp: +62 361 736 969

KU DE TA

Jalan Kayu Aya No.9, Seminyak

+62 361 73 69 69

reservations@kudeta.com