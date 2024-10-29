Everyone’s favourite holiday season is here! If you’re spending Christmas in Bali this 2024, you’ll be happy to hear that hotels and restaurants are putting on amazing feasts and spreads. Whether you’re after a Christmas Eve dinner, Christmas Day Lunch or Brunch or something entirely different, look no further, our list covers all areas of the island.

Kuta & Legian – Seminyak – Canggu – Uluwatu – Jimbaran – Nusa Dua – Ubud – Sanur

Updating for Christmas in Bali 2024

KUTA & LEGIAN

Hard Rock Hotel Bali

Prepare for an extraordinary year-end celebration at the legendary Hard Rock Hotel Bali. This festive season, this favourite Kuta hotel promises heartfelt experiences for families, from festive feasts to extravagant celebrations.

On Christmas Eve and Day, the hotel’s signature Starz Diner has prepared a lavish Christmas dinner featuring the season’s specialties, from Roasted Turkey and Gammon Ham to Angus Beef Strip Loin and Yule Log Cake. Indulge in a mouthwatering variety of fresh seafood, various live stations, and a series of palate-cleansing desserts and homemade ice cream. Adding to the festive atmosphere, the dinner will be accompanied by a Christmas choir and a visit from Santa Claus on both evenings.

The Christmas Eve and Day dinner is priced at IDR 685,000++ per adult and IDR 342,500++ per child, including complimentary non-alcoholic beverages. Elevate your festive experience with a free-flow alcohol package priced at IDR 500,000++, including a wide range of beers and house wines.

Book Now: +62 361 761 869 | starzdiner@hardrockhotels.net | hotel.hardrock.com/bali

SEMINYAK

W Bali – Seminyak

If there’s one resort that knows how to celebrate the festive season in style it’s the vibrant W Bali – Seminyak. The award-winning luxury resort has curated an exciting series of events from 3 December 2024 to 1 January 2025.

Kickstart the festivities on Tuesday, 24 December 2024, with a heartwarming and lavish Christmas Eve Dinner at the resort’s celebrated beachfront Starfish Bloo. Savour an indulgent selection of mouthwatering dishes crafted to enrich your holiday with yuletide joy. With bold flavours and sumptuous offerings, the dinner is the perfect way to welcome Christmastime. Prices start from IDR 1,900,000++ per person.

On Wednesday, 25 December 2024, welcome Christmas Day with a sensational brunch or dinner at Starfish Bloo and Fire. Revel in a lavish spread of succulent meats, fresh seafood and holiday specialties, designed to fill your day with seasonal cheer. The price for the Christmas Day Brunch starts at IDR 2,500,000++, while the price for the festive dinner starts at IDR 1,900,000++.

Book Now: +62 361 3000 106 | bf.wbali@whotels.com | wbaliseminyak.com

KU DE TA & Saltlick

No matter if it’s a dinner on Christmas Eve or lunch on Christmas Day, KU DE TA presents top-quality Bali vibes and culinary artistry for an eventful hangout for the ages. Experience the fusion between celebrating holiday festivities and high-class dining at KU DE TA Bali: true beachfront luxury.

Feast on a festive Christmas Day lunch menu that features Norwegian Salmon Teepee Tart (with avocado-crema, cucumber salsa and dill-mustard), woodfired 21-day dry-aged Wagyu Rump Roast (Kiwami, MB9+, AUS, 400days grain-fed root vegetables, juniper demi-glace), Cured Lamb Culatello and Turkey Mortadella. Desserts like Yule Log, Bûche De Noël (Raspberry caramel, fresh raspberries, Christmas pudding gelato, coconut snow) and Mini Mince Pies are included.

Priced at IDR 1,100,000++ per adult and IDR 350,000++ per children, the 11am lunch provides kids with fun activities like arts and crafts and special Santa gifts from Santa. A live Sunset Performance at 4pm concludes the day’s exclusive events at the restaurant.

Saltlick, KU DE TA’s new upstairs steakhouse, boasts a scintillating Seafood Feast for a classy Christmas Eve dinner, priced at IDR 2,300,000++ per person. A delicious plethora of mainly wood-fired seafood dishes are hosted, like French Fine De Claire oysters, Josper Baked Lobster Thermidor with Sterlet Caviar, and Binchotan Torched Bluefin Tuna Sashimi; while Chimney Smoked Octopus Confit, Chorizo Stuffed Scallops on The Half Shell and The Freshest Ruby Snapper with Tiger Bite Sauce make up the difference. Christmas Pudding Soufflé, Cranberry gelato, brandy anglaise and Mince Pie Nougat are on offer for any sweet tooths still wanting after the main courses.

Supported by glasses of complimentary sparkling wine, the stage is set for Christmas meals like no other. Obtaining December reservations at KU DE TA and Saltlick are nothing short of essential.

Christmas Eve at Saltlick: saltlickbali.com | WhatsApp: +62 822 4797 2138

Christmas Day at KU DE TA: kudeta.com/xmas | WhatsApp: +62 361 736 969

CANGGU

ULUWATU

Karma Kandara

The festive season is always a highly anticipated time at the iconic Karma Kandara, where they’ve prepared their annual ’12 Days of Karma’ program. Guests can expect daily bountiful feasts, vibrant celebrations and festive merriments during the year-end holidays at the resort.

On Christmas Eve, make your way to Temple Lounge at 4.30pm, where Santa will pass around gifts to the children from the Bali Life Foundation. The children will serenade guests with their heartwarming voices as they sing classic Christmas carols, adding a touch of magic to the afternoon. Then, a symphony of festive indulgences unfolds at di Mare restaurant as they present “Feast of the Seven Fishes”. From 6pm onwards, savour an enchanting Italian feast as they bring the flavours of the Old Country to Bali. The seven-course seafood menu is priced at IDR 950,000++ per person.

On Christmas Day, gather in the holiday spirit and celebrate the yuletide joy with a sumptuous feast. The award-winning di Mare transforms into a gastronomic wonderland, serving a lavish spread of traditional favourites and seasonal delights. Cherish the warmth and merry moments as you revel in the flavours of the dishes. Held from 12pm to 4pm, the buffet is priced at IDR 850,000++ per person.

Book Now: +62 811 3820 3360 | @karma.kandara.bali | @karmabeachclubs

Jumeirah Bali

This festive season, celebrate the year-end holiday at the captivating royal water palace-inspired Jumeirah Bali, the opulent Uluwatu resort whose design reflects the grandeur of the bygone Majapahit era.

On Christmas Eve (24 Dec), savour a Christmas feast at Segaran Dining Terrace, where Executive Chef Alessio Nallino puts a contemporary twist on comforting seasonal flavours, served in a sumptuous buffet dinner. Available from 6pm to 11pm, the dinner is priced at IDR 1,500,000++ per adult and IDR 750,000++ per child aged 5-12 years old. Additional free-flow beverage packages are available.

Come Christmas Day (25 Dec), it’s a full day of feasting starting with the Seaside Festive Brunch at Segaran Dining Terrace. Indulge in a carefully curated menu of seasonal favourites, crafted using the finest locally sourced ingredients, complemented by stunning ocean views, festive live music, Christmas carols, and a special visit from Santa. Available from 12.30pm to 4pm, the brunch is priced at IDR 1,500,000++ per adult and IDR 750,000++ per child aged 5-12 years old. Additional free-flow beverage packages are available.

Book Now: +62 811 3891 1620 | jbafbreservations@jumeirah.com | jumeirahbali.com

Bvlgari Resort Bali

Perched atop the majestic cliffs of Uluwatu, Bvlgari Resort Bali is poised for sophistication this Christmas in Bali as they welcome guests to celebrate their year-end holidays in high Italian style. Guests can expect refined festive splendour as Bvlgari Resort Bali’s exclusive bar and restaurants spring to life this festive season, from picturesque clifftop drinks to world-class dining at its restaurants.

The Bvlgari Bar welcomes guests to the Christmas Eve Aperitivo (24 Dec) from 6pm to 7pm. Embrace the holiday spirit as the sun dips below the horizon, where the evening will be enlivened by a joyous Christmas choir performed by Balinese kids, enriching the aperitivo ambience with festive melodies, and a special visit by Santa Claus.

At Sangkar Restaurant, guests are invited to a Christmas Eve Dinner (24 Dec) at the cliff-edge dining venue. Available from 7pm, the dinner features an exquisite five-course epicurean journey of festive favourites. Meanwhile, guests can savour an outstanding Christmas Degustation menu (24 & 25 Dec) at the renowned Il Ristorante – Luca Fantin. Starting from 6pm, expect a gastronomic journey featuring a selection of the finest ingredients such as white truffle and Beluga caviar, combining refined techniques and innovation for a Christmas degustation.

On Christmas Day (25 Dec), the Bvlgari Brunch tradition comes to Bali. Welcome the yuletide festivities with a sumptuous spread of tantalising dishes during the Christmas Brunch, from an assortment of fresh seafood to selections of traditional Christmas sweet delights including a festive panettone. Available from 10am to 2pm at Sangkar Restaurant.

Book Now: +62 361 847 1000 | bali.reservations@bulgarihotels.com | bulgarihotels.com

Six Senses Uluwatu

Embrace magical moments this festive season perched on the cliffs of Uluwatu as Six Senses Uluwatu has curated a series of sensational programmes to enliven your year-end holiday from 20 December 2024 to 1 January 2025. The curated experiences have been designed to reflect the resort’s commitment to wellness and sustainability through the holiday season with this year’s celebration themed “Harmony with Heritage: A Sustainable and Cultural New Year”.

On Christmas Eve, indulge in the Heritage Festive Megibung and savour an exquisitely curated set menu featuring traditional farm-to-table Balinese dishes, complemented by refreshing mocktails and live acoustic performances.

On Christmas Day, guests are spoiled for choice with two extraordinary events: Uluwatu’s Christmas Brunch Spectacle at Rocka Restaurant, showcasing a bountiful spread of locally sourced delights, a special kids’ buffet, and exciting activities for the kids. Over at Watu Steakhouse, revel in the Christmas Flavours dinner, serving a meticulously curated five-course set menu enriched by soothing acoustic performances.

Book Now: +62 811 3839 8400 | reservations-uluwatu@sixsenses.com | sixsenses.com

JIMBARAN

AYANA Bali

Experience an unforgettable holiday season at the expansive integrated resort, AYANA Bali. With the promise of a ‘Stellar Season’, the luxury property invites guests to make the most of their Christmas in Bali.

At the sprawling AYANA Bali in Jimbaran, home to four award-winning resorts, over 30 events will be unfolding across this Stellar Season, showcasing a roster of family activities, spectacular shows and lavish dinners. Choose from a variety of fabulous Christmas Eve Dinners, including full international buffet spreads available at To’Ge and Padi restaurants. Or, explore specially-prepared à la carte menus at selected venues, with Italian and Mediterranean delicacies served at Scusa, featuring Deconstructed Salmon En Croute, Tortellini in Brodo and Veal Cotoletta; elevated offerings at DAVA Steak & Seafood, such as Stuffed Turkey Breast and Oven-Roasted Barramundi; or the unique blend of Indonesian and international cuisine available at Karang, from Jimbaran Crab Tortellini to traditional ‘Nasi Bebek’.

Christmas Day gets lively as Kampoeng Bali presents the Stellar Balinese Dinner and Show, inviting guests for an immersive culinary journey featuring authentic Balinese cuisine and captivating Kecak and fire dance performances. Otherwise, more bespoke experiences are available, from a premium Omakase Christmas at Honzen to an indulgent six-course ‘Pesta Lobster Champagne Dinner’ at KISIK Seafood & Grill, with its unforgettable jetty setting.

Book Now: +62 361 702 222 | reservation@ayanaresort.com | ayana.com/bali

NUSA DUA

The Laguna, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Nusa Dua, Bali

Nestled on the pristine Nusa Dua coastline, The Laguna, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Nusa Dua, Bali has prepared a fantastic festive programme to enrich your year-end celebrations with culinary excellence, engaging activities, and the joy of togetherness.

Guests will be treated to a series of festive dining offers across the resort’s collection of restaurants. On 24 & 25 December 2024, Arwana Restaurant offers a timeless Christmas celebration with a carefully curated five-course set menu that blends traditional Christmas fare with creative twists. Available from 6pm to 11pm, the dinner is priced at IDR 1,500,000nett per person.

Simultaneously, Banyubiru presents a Global Green Feast buffet, a celebration of diverse cuisines worldwide with a focus on sustainability. The venue will be adorned with decorations representing different cuisines and unique festive traditions, made from sustainable or recycled materials. It is available from 6pm to 11pm, priced at IDR 880,000nett per person.

On Christmas Day (25 Dec), Arwana Restaurant presents a lavish brunch featuring ocean-fresh seafood and festive treats. The brunch is accompanied by free-flowing non-alcoholic beverages and mocktails, with additional options for local beer, Prosecco, and a variety of wines and signature cocktails. It is available from 12pm to 3pm and is priced at IDR 1,000,000nett per person.

Book Now: +62 811 397 1304 | dpslcfbreservations@marriott.com | thelagunabali.com

The St. Regis Bali Resort

Embrace the festive season at Bali’s Finest Address where The St. Regis Bali Resort has curated a series of unparalleled festivities with a touch of elegance, tradition, and outstanding culinary experiences in the upscale Nusa Dua neighbourhood.

This Christmas in Bali, the resort invites guests to get into their Christmas spirit and kickstart the festivities on Christmas Eve with the Yuletide Soiree in the lobby from 6pm to 7pm, featuring a complimentary drink, classic carols, and the grand arrival of Santa Claus.

On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Kayuputi has prepared a six-course Christmas Degustation Dinner with a picturesque backdrop of the Indian Ocean, priced at IDR 2,800,000nett per person, while Boneka offers a sumptuous Christmas Buffet Dinner, complete with indulgent festive dishes and a special appearance by Santa Claus, priced at IDR 2,100,000nett per person. Both dinners are available from 6pm to 10pm.

On Christmas Day, welcome the joyous holiday with wonderful brunches at either Kayuputi or Boneka. Savour exquisite festive feasts as you are serenaded by live entertainment and Christmas carols. The Kayuputi brunch is priced at IDR 2,250,000nett per person and the Boneka brunch is priced at IDR 1,550,000nett per person, both held from 11am to 3pm.

Book Now: +62 361 847 8111 | Bali.Reservation@stregis.com | thestregisbali.com

The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali

The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali is most certainly celebrated as one of the best family-focused resorts on the island. So, when it comes to Christmas in Bali, this beachfront resort knows exactly what to do! Themed “A Hidden Tropical Paradise”, guests can expect exciting programmes from dining to dancing.

On Christmas Eve, savour a luxurious seafood buffet at Seasonal Tastes, complemented by tropical delicacies, live acoustic music, and a captivating dance performance. Welcome the season’s joy under the stars and cherish memorable moments with loved ones. Held from 6.30pm to 10pm at the poolside, priced at IDR 890,000 per person.

On Christmas Day, make your way to the resort’s signature Italian restaurant, Prego, for the Natale Day Brunch. Indulge in your favourite festive classics and live music that will elevate the holiday cheer. Held from 12pm to 4pm, the brunch will feature delectable Italian fare complete with fun entertainment for the little ones, priced at IDR 790,000 per person.

Book Now: +62 361 771 906 | dining.bali@westin.com | westinnusaduabali.com

Grand Hyatt Bali

This Christmas in Bali, the stunning Grand Hyatt Bali offers a fantastic lineup of dining experiences and exciting events that promise unforgettable year-end moments.

From 20 December 2024 to 1 January 2025, Salsa Verde brings Italian fare to the festive season with a specially curated 5-course menu, with a special live DJ performance on Christmas Eve to enliven the festive cheer. Priced at IDR 650,000++ per person.

At Pasar Senggol, the signature Nusantara Buffet is available on 21, 23, 25, 27, 29 & 31 December, serving traditional Balinese dishes like Babi Guling. The dinner is enriched by Balinese Kecak and Fire Dances, priced at IDR 895,000++ per person. At the Grand Ballroom, the Colours of Indonesia theatrical buffet dinner is available on 22, 24, 26, 28 & 30 December 2024. The immersive dining experience mixes vibrant performances with authentic Indonesian flavours. Available from 5.30 to 7.30pm and 8pm to 10pm, priced at IDR 895,000++ per person.

On Christmas Day (25 Dec), celebrate the special day with the Majestic Christmas Brunch at the Grand Ballroom. Held from 12.30pm to 3.30pm, this grand buffet showcases holiday classics such as roasted turkey, complemented by live band entertainment. Priced at IDR 795,000++ per person.

Book Now: +62 855 3903 658 | BALGH-dining.reservation@hyatt.com | grandhyattbali.com

UBUD

Viceroy Bali (CasCades Restaurant)

Set in the depths of a lush Ubud valley, Viceroy Bali welcomes guests into a world of refined luxury, presented in a stunning Balinese setting. This Christmas in Bali, the resort’s star dining venue, CasCades Restaurant & Bar has prepared a spectacular feast. Under its 10-metre-high Balinese thatched roof, this restaurant presents a casual bar and dining area, completely al-fresco to welcome the verdant vistas and cool Ubud breeze.

Celebrate Christmas Day at CasCades, where Chef Yusuf has prepared a gourmet buffet lunch spread featuring all the festive favourites, including traditional glazed roasted turkey, prime rib steak, and a Christstollen chocolate log. Start your meal with a complimentary eggnog and enjoy the festive ambience with a live band performing throughout the afternoon, including a special Christmas gift. The Christmas Day buffet starts from 12pm onwards, priced at IDR 1,300,000++ per person.

Book Now: +62 361 972 111 | res@cascadesbali.com | cascadesbali.com

Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve

This Christmas in Bali, escape to the highlands of Ubud where the stunning Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve welcomes guests to experience a tranquil festive celebration. Savour luxury dining at Mandapa’s spectacular dining establishments, from the zero-waste modern European dining at Kubu and authentic Indonesian cuisine at Sawah Terrace to expertly crafted cocktails at Ambar.

On Christmas Eve, Sawah Terrace welcomes guests to a sumptuous buffet dinner featuring a homemade artisan bread corner, seafood and salad bar, soups, and an array of hot dishes such as Butter-poached barramundi fillet with aqua pazza, and Jimbaran Lobster Thermidor. The evening will feature a live saxophone performance to set the festive mood. Priced at IDR 1,300,000++ per person, the dinner is held from 6pm to 10.30pm.

On Christmas Day, celebrate the joyous occasion with Indonesian flavours at Sawah Terrace. The restaurant has prepared family-style dining from a laid-back lunch to a starry evening dinner accompanied by Balinese dance performances. Menu highlights include charcoal-grilled Jimbaran squid, Balinese-style minced pork and chicken sate, smoked wagyu beef tenderloin and Nasi Goreng Kambing. Priced at IDR 1,100,000++ per person, lunch is available from 12pm to 5pm and dinner is held from 6pm to 11pm.

At Ambar, Christmas Day will be extra special as they welcome Demie Kim from Zest Seoul, #2 Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024, for an exclusive Guest Shift. Savour his creative flair and signature cocktails from 6pm to 10pm. The cocktails are priced at IDR 220,000++ per glass.

Book Now: +62 361 479 2777 | reservations.mandapa@ritzcarlton.com | mandapareserve.com

SANUR

Blossom Steakhouse

Known for its signature take on premium steaks and seafood overlooking the ocean, Blossom Steakhouse presents a lavish seasonal spread to celebrate Christmas in Bali. Bring family and friends to indulge in a fabulous buffet experience in a chic and cosy dining venue with elevated views over to Sanur Beach.

Executive Chef Brenton Banner pulls out all the stops to present a generous festive feast featuring classic roasts, fresh seafood and delectable deli items. Start with fresh oysters on ice, chilled prawns and glazed ham, enjoyed with a selection of local cheeses, roast pumpkin and stracciatella and freshly baked breads. Then it’s onto hearty mains where guests can choose from a wide range of carvings, including roast turkey, roast pork belly, roast prime rib, whole baked fish, and even vegetarian nut roast. This selection of roasts comes complete with sides of roasted potatoes and vegetables, garden salad, gravy, apple and cranberry sauce. It’s an all-you-can-eat feast of all your favourite roasted goods. For the sweet finish, seasonal favourites continue, featuring Christmas pudding with custard, indulgent pavlova and gingerbread cookies made special for the season.

The Christmas buffet at Blossom Steakhouse is available on 24 and 25 December, available for both lunch and dinner. Priced at IDR 899,000++ per person. Blossom Steakhouse also has a well-stocked bar serving classic and signature cocktails, and an impressive international wine list for those hoping to complement their Christmas feast.

Book Now: +62 822 6636 2068 | @blossomsteakhouse | blossomsteakhouse.com

InterContinental Bali Sanur Resort

Enjoy heartwarming festive experiences on the tranquil shores of Sanur as InterContinental Bali Sanur Resort presents a series of year-end happenings with its Tropical Festive Wonderland. Guests can expect exquisite holiday feasts and merry moments to celebrate a joyful Christmas in Bali.

Begin your Christmastime festivities with Pre-Celebration Cocktails on Christmas Eve at the Lobby Lounge, held from 4pm to 6pm. Then, join the Christmas Eve dinner offered at two of the resort’s venues where culinary indulgences await.

At Layang-Layang Restaurant, the Christmas Eve Buffet Theatre welcomes guests to savour a sumptuous buffet theatre dinner. Serving bountiful Indonesian and Western delicacies crafted to entice each palate. Held from 6pm to 10pm, the dinner is priced at IDR 550,000++ per person and an additional IDR 350,000++ per person for free-flow beer and festive cocktails.

At Nyala Beach Club & Grill, enjoy a Christmas Eve Set Menu Dinner from 6pm to 10pm. Celebrate the spirit of Christmas with a delectable five-course set menu dinner at the poolside restaurant. Revel in a carefully curated selection of Indonesian and Western dishes. Priced at IDR 650,000++ per person with premium wine pairing available at an additional IDR 900,000++ per person.

On Christmas Day, feast on the lavish Christmas Day Brunch at Layang-Layang Restaurant from 12pm to 4pm. The sumptuous brunch features an eclectic spread of Western, Asian and Indonesian cuisines. Enjoy various holiday classics and regional delights, from tantalising mains to mouthwatering desserts. Priced at IDR 777,000++ per person.

Book Now: +62 361 6201 888 | reservations.icbalisanur@ihg.com | balisanur.intercontinental.com

Andaz Bali

Step into a luxurious interpretation of a Balinese village at Andaz Bali, a five-star beachfront resort reflecting the beautiful Sanur atmosphere and merging both new and old. This Christmas in Bali, the resort invites guests into the very heart of the property, the ‘Village Square’, where Christmas feasts unfold in a unique, Bali-inspired courtyard setting.

On 24 December, settle in for an exquisite Christmas Eve Dinner, featuring a four-course set menu. The dinner will be enlivened by a full live band and also the voices of a heartwarming Christmas choir. Dinner is priced at IDR 1,400,000++ per person, available 7pm to 10pm.

On Christmas Day, vibrant scenes take place for the Christmas Village Brunch (12.30pm to 3.30pm) and Christmas Dinner (6pm to 10pm), where the Village Square truly lives up to its name. Countless food stalls and live stations will be set up around the courtyard, with a full live band, children’s choir and kid’s entertainment creating a merry atmosphere fit for the season. Brunch is priced at IDR 790,000++ per person (food and non-alcoholic beverages), and Dinner is priced at IDR 990,000++ per person (food and non-alcoholic beverages). Alcohol-inclusive packages are available.

Book Now: +62 815 1920 6837 | dpsaz-fb.reservation@andaz.com | andazbali.com

Hyatt Regency Bali

One of Sanur’s most timeless destinations, Hyatt Regency Bali, invites for a very special Christmastime with feasts taking place at the beachfront-favourite Pizzaria, and at Omang Omang, the open-air Indonesian & grill restaurant.

On Christmas Eve (24 Dec), head beachside for the Pizzaria Christmas Brunch, boasting a wide selection of international, local and festive delights. This breezy venue will be the ultimate tropical Christmas, featuring a live carving station, charcuterie market stalls, antipasti, wood-fired oven pizza, seafood on ice and more. Live acoustic music will set the scene, and Santa is rumoured to pay a visit. Brunch takes place from 12pm to 3pm, priced at IDR 610,000++ per adult for food and selected non-alcoholic beverages, with an alcohol package available.

Also on Christmas Eve, Omang Omang entices a full-on Christmas Buffet Dinner, where an indulgent spread of traditional season favourites will be served alongside local delicacies. This will be an international affair, with a carving station, live cooking stations, a seafood bar, a cheese and deli station and a whole dessert room to look forward to! Priced at IDR 990,000++ per adult, for food and selected non-alcoholic beverages, dinner takes place from 6.30pm to 10pm. A live band and choir will set the scene throughout the evening.

Book Now: +62 815 19206862 | DPSBL-F&B.reservation@hyatt.com | hyattregencybali.com

