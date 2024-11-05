Year-End Festivities with AYANA, in Bali and Beyond

Experience an unforgettable holiday season with seamless travel between AYANA Bali and AYANA Komodo Waecicu Beach. With the promise of a ‘Stellar Season’, both luxury properties invite guests to make the most of Christmas and New Years across two fabulous destinations.

Firstly, at the sprawling AYANA Bali in Jimbaran, home to four award-winning resorts, over 30 events will be unfolding across this Stellar Season, showcasing a roster of family activities, spectacular shows and lavish dinners.

Choose from a variety of fabulous Christmas Eve Dinners, including full international buffet spreads available at To’Ge and Padi restaurants. Or, explore specially-prepared à la carte menus at selected venues, with Italian and Mediterranean delicacies served at Scusa, featuring Deconstructed Salmon En Croute, Tortellini in Brodo and Veal Cotoletta; elevated offerings at DAVA Steak & Seafood, such as Stuffed Turkey Breast and Oven-Roasted Barramundi; or the unique blend of Indonesian and international cuisine available at Karang, from Jimbaran Crab Tortellini to traditional ‘Nasi Bebek’.

Christmas Day gets lively as Kampoeng Bali presents the Stellar Balinese Dinner and Show, inviting guests for an immersive culinary journey featuring authentic Balinese cuisine and captivating Kecak and fire dance performances. Otherwise, more bespoke experiences are available, from a premium Omakase Christmas at Honzen, to an indulgent six-course ‘Pesta Lobster Champagne Dinner’ at KISIK Seafood & Grill, with its unforgettable jetty setting.

When it comes to New Year’s Eve, where better to celebrate than at the famed Rock Bar, one of the world’s most legendary sunset and cocktail venues. Entertainment will start from 5pm, with DJs, dancers and fireworks creating a magical scene at this iconic destination, closing with an unforgettable coastal countdown experience — tapas and set menu dinners are available. Each of AYANA Bali’s restaurant’s will be presenting their own special menus on 31 December, with newly-opened nightclub, After Rock, the designated after party venue going late into the wee hours.

Explore AYANA Bali’s Full Festive Offerings here: ayana.com/bali/offers/festive

Year-End Getaway to AYANA Komodo Waecici Beach

Why not start the new year in one of Indonesia’s most stunning destinations, waking up to the jaw-dropping views of Komodo National Park. With eight direct one-hour flights from Bali to Labuan Bajo, every day, a new tropical paradise is only moments away.

AYANA Komodo invites guests to discover the magic of Flores with a new year promotion of 25% off room rates, daily gourmet breakfast, one-time New Year’s Eve buffet dinner for two, a glass of sparkling wine during fireworks, spa and dining discounts, and complimentary water activities. This special offer is available for guests staying a minimum of three nights at AYANA Komodo, from 22 December 2024 to 15 January 2025.

For a true adventure this holiday season, jump aboard the luxury phinisi, AYANA Lako di’a, for an unforgettable voyage around the pristine waters of Komodo National Park. Sun-seekers will also love the Golden Hour Escape deal: when staying for a minimum of two nights from now until December 31, enjoy up to 25% off room rates, a one-time sunset dinner cruise for two, daily breakfast, spa and dining discounts, and complimentary water activities.

Explore AYANA Komodo’s Year-End Offerings here: ayana.com/labuan-bajo/komodo