World’s First Jamie Oliver Kitchen Opens in Bali

The Jamie Oliver Group has launched an all-new international dining concept, Jamie Oliver Kitchen, with the first branch opening right here in Bali.

Rebranding what was originally ‘Jamie’s Italian Kuta Beach’, the Bali launch transforms the same space into a brand new all-day dining concept, bringing diners delicious, accessible food from a diverse and exciting menu. It is a celebration of Jamie’s journey through food over the past 20 years.

Variety is king at the new Jamie Oliver Kitchen Bali. Whether you’re after a quiet coffee, healthy family lunch, post-surf pizza, drinks with friends or casual dinner, the vast range of cuisines on offer will have something for everyone, for any occasion.

Chilli Chicken Pizza at Jamie Oliver Kitchen Bali

The new concept allows for greater flexibility and adaptation to local flavours and food trends.

Head Chef Jovan Koraag presents an eclectic menu featuring local delights like Gado Gado, Indonesian Beef, and Jamie’s Mie Goreng; to international favourites like the Epic Parmigiana, BBQ Ribs, Handmade Pizzas, Kitchen Beef Burger, Sticky Wings and much, much more.





The Veggie Burger at Jamie Oliver Kitchen Bali

The options cover comfort foods, super-tasty healthy options, quick bites and more indulgent dining experiences. Alongside the extensive food menu is a separate Kids Menu and Beverage Menu, the latter featuring signature cocktails, mocktails, local and international wines, smoothies and juices to keep you cool in the sunny Bali weather. Jamie Oliver Kitchen Bali is open and ready to serve!

Jamie Oliver Kitchen Bali

Jalan Pantai Kuta, Banjar Mas Pande, Kuta

+62 361 762 118

jamieoliverkitchen-id.com