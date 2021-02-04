Stay, Dine and Play: Celebrate the Year of the Ox at The Westin Ubud

This Lunar New Year, celebrate the Year of the Ox at The Westin Ubud with your friends and family. Spend the auspicious occasion with prosperous celebratory feasts, enticing staycation packages and festive activities guaranteed to make your stay an unforgettable experience.

This year’s Lunar New Year celebration at The Westin Ubud invites guests to enjoy a variety of festivities and activities that will be one for the books. Start planning your getaway with friends and families now, and take advantage of the special packages and promotions on offer, from enticing staycation deals, lavish feasts and exciting activities, this is one occasion you won’t want to miss!

Lunar Festive Staycation

Nestled in the verdant jungle surroundings in the heart of Ubud, The Westin Ubud is offering a fantastic Lunar Festive Staycation package that will present guests with a zen and tranquil start to welcome the Year of the Ox. The package on offer includes a one-night stay in the Deluxe Room inclusive of breakfast buffet and daily Chinese Buffet dinner for 2 persons, priced at IDR 1,815,00nett. The Lunar Festive Staycation package is available to book now until 14 February 2021 for stay period between 8 February 2021 until 14 February 2021.

Lunary Prosperity Dinner

The Lunar New Year calls for celebrations with your family. So, the resort has put together a festive dinner at Tabia Restaurant on 8 February 2021, from 5.30pm onwards. Executive Chef Robert Murray has specially prepared a sumptuous Chinese Buffet Dinner featuring an eclectic selection of tantalising culinary delights.

The buffet selection offers a variety of Dim Sum, Crispy Pork Belly with Honey Sauce, Lamb Skewers with Garlic & Cumin, Sweet and Sour Sesame Chicken, Stir-Fried Black Pepper beef with Chai sin, Stir-Fried Tiger Prawn with Salted Egg, Steamed Barramundi with Soy, Ginger and Spring Onion, Braised seafood with Japanese Tofu Bean Curd and Vegetables in Oyster Sauce. The buffet dinner is priced at IDR 288,000++ per person.

Celebrating Lunar New Year wouldn’t be complete without Yu Sheng, or the ‘Prosperity Toss’. a multi-dish dinner tradition consisting of Tuna, Chinese Radish, Seaweed, Carrot Peanut, Cucumber, Spring Onion, Red Cabbage Pickled Ginger, Crispy Pangsit, Sesame Oil and Sesame Seeds. This tradition is considered a symbol of abundance, prosperity, and vigour for the New Year.

Be sure to make bookings before 5 February 2021 with full payment to enjoy a 15% off early bird discount. Marriot Bonvoy members are entitled to an additional exclusive discount.

Festive Activities at Westin Family Kids Club

The festivities offered also extends to the little guests. The resort has organised a special Festive Kids Party at the Kids Club for in-house guests, presenting fun activities that can be participated by families. Activities include Chinese Arts and Crafts workshop, available from 5 – 11 February 2021, and Pinata Play and Garden Games on 12 February 2021, starting at 10am.

For more information or reservations, please email [email protected], call +62 361 8018989 or WhatsApp to http://bit.ly/AdminFBTheWestinUbud

The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali

Jl. Lod Tunduh, Br. Kengetan, Desa Singakerta, Ubud

+62 361 8018989

westinubud.com