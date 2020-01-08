The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud Opens as a Sanctuary of Wellness and Tranquility What's On | Written By, Brian Sjarief |

Discover a world of wellness and tranquillity surrounded by tropical jungles and lush rice fields at the newly-opened The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, the second Westin resort to open in Bali.

The Resort





Nestled on the verdant hills and picturesque tropical terraces of Ubud, The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud welcomes guests to a rejuvenating experience at the cultural heart of Bali. The new resort transcends its status as a hospitality leader in wellness through signature programmes curated under its six key foundations ─ Move Well, Sleep Well, Eat Well, Play Well, Feel Well and Work Well.





Featuring 120 modern guestrooms, suites and villas, each accommodation is outfitted with the Heavenly® Bed and Heavenly® Bath to ensure ultimate relaxation. Moreover, the resort is equipped with two private Pool Villas with stunning views overlooking the whole resort, perfect for vacationing families or groups seeking a more intimate experience.

Dining

The resort offers guests with a variety of dining destinations beginning with an all-day international fare and local specialities at Tabia, set in a spacious indoor-and-outdoor venue, adorned with custom murals by local artists. The restaurant also specialises in healthy bites from Westin’s Eat Well menu featuring the likes of Tomato Burrata Salad and Steamed Red Snapper.

For a scenic dining experience, Tall Trees provides unparalleled views of the river and jungles as you indulge in wood-fired dishes inspired by age-old recipes. Signature dishes not to be missed include the local Bebek Duck Pinza as well as the Wood-fired Crispy Pork Belly.

The Lobby is sleekly-designed with a full bar concept where guests can enjoy small bites and invigorating cocktails. Round-the-clock In-Room Dining service is also available for guests wanting to enjoy a meal in their room.

Wellness at Westin

Heavenly Spa by Westin™ is a rejuvenation sanctuary where guests can experience signature treatments along with massages including the locally-inspired Heavenly Ritual, a couple’s spa experience inspired by the mythical “Oleg Tamulilingan” Balinese dance. The treatment consists of a soothing footbath, then a revitalising massage that concludes with a bath for two utilising essential floral oils. Equipped with five treatment rooms, the spa facilities also include four alfresco spa pavilions overlooking the natural surroundings, a steam room and a jacuzzi. Yogis can also participate in morning yoga and meditation sessions at the open-air pavilion.

Guests looking to maintain their fitness regime can benefit from the 24/7 Westin WORKOUT® fitness centre, equipped with state-of-the-art fitness equipment and TRX. Don’t worry about packing your workout gear, the resort offers a gear lending programme to make things easier. Avid runners can enjoy the Run Westin programme, where the Run Concierge will take you on a 5k leisure run along the trail through the hillside and rice fields.

For leisurely activities, the resort features a large infinity pool that hangs above the Wos River with panoramic views of the jungle. The little ones can have a jolly good time at the children’s pool, which features a miniature waterfall that blends in with the natural surroundings. Nearby, the Westin Family Kids Club offers fun activities as well as educational and interactive programmes.





The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud can also cater to meetings and special events at two easily accessed meeting rooms with natural lighting that is located at the main hotel entrance. The two connecting Chakra and Prana meeting rooms can be combined for a total of 160sqm and offers the Westin Meetings programme for fruitful gatherings. Additional facilities include an onsite concierge, business centre, gift shop, Service Express®, valet and self-parking.

For more information or reservations please call +62 361 301 8989 or visit westinubud.com

The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud

Jalan Loh Tunduh, Banjar Kangetan, Ubud

+62 361 301 8989

westinubud.com