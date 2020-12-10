The Joy of Festive Season at The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali

As we are nearing the end of the year and the festive season is upon us, The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali welcomes you to an unforgettable year-end getaway brimming with cheerful joy and enthusiasm. Unwind in a refreshing end-of-year retreat with an array of carefully curated activities from family-friendly festivities to phenomenal dining experiences.

2020 has been a tough year for all, and The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali is here to ensure your year-end festivities are filled with an exuberance of joy and positivity at the luxurious five-star resort. If you’ve never experienced the festive season at this resort, well then, you’re in for a treat.

The festivities will kick-off with a Christmas Carol by the Water, welcoming all in-house guests to revel in the Christmas spirit serenaded with a heart-warming Christmas carol performance as Santa Claus comes over to say hello to the young ones.





Spend an enchanting Christmas Eve dinner perfect for the whole family to savour in, set up under the stars in a magical poolside venue. Indulge in the tantalising culinary spread featuring Christmas classics and succulent seafood, as well as live music performances and fun activities for the little ones to enjoy. Priced at IDR 650.000++ per person, or IDR 350.000++ per child (6-12 years).

Enlighten your sweet tooth over at The Lobby Bar & Lounge with the enticing spread of sweet and savoury treats exclusively crafted by Executive Pastry Chef Mimin Mintarsih during the Festive Afternoon Tea.

Christmas Day wouldn’t be complete without a feast, which is why Prego’s Christmas Day Brunch welcomes guests for the ultimate culinary indulgence.

Revel in the happy occasion with a sumptuous Italian feast featuring a live grill station and so much more surprises. Adding on to the festivities, there will be balloons, magic tricks and photo sessions prepared on the garden area, as well as treats for the littles ones from Santa. the buffet spread will feature favourite festive treats, with delicious Italian fare and a live grill on show; live music will set the scene throughout the brunch. Brunch goes from 11.30am to 3.30pm, priced at IDR 695.000++ per person, or IDR 350.000++ per child (6-12 years).

New Year Celebrations

On New Year’s Eve, spend the last few hours of 2020 at Ikan Restaurant and enjoy a joyous celebration by the beach and feast on a sumptuous five-course dinner serenaded by feel-good tunes with their ‘Festive Starlight Dinner’, priced at IDR 800.000++ (adults only).

At Seasonal Tastes, indulge in the “All Around the World” buffet feast, accompanied by live music and entertainment, priced at IDR 650.000++ per person, or IDR 350.000++ for children 6-12 years. Hamabe will be pulling all the stops for New Year’s Eve with premium Japanese festive delicacies. Over at Velada, Chef Kieran of Merah Putih will be presenting an elegant and refined dining experience featuring a mouth-watering Indonesian set menu.

Countdown on the Beach!

Head over to the Beach Lounge to welcome 2021 in style as they put together a spectacular and lively party with an electrifying live DJ set that’ll get you dancing the night away. Get ready to blow your trumpets come midnight as the sky illuminates with the vibrant colours of the fireworks. The bar will be open until 2am for all in-house guests. The After Dinner Beach Party goes from 10pm to 2am, priced at IDR 200.000++ per person (as food and beverage credit), free entry for in-house guests.





For The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali’s full Festive Season programme, click here! For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 771 906 or visit westinnusaduabali.com

The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali

Kawasan Pariwisata Nusa Dua, BTDC Lot N-3, Nusa Dua

+62 361 771 906

bit.ly/FestiveBooklet

westinnusaduabali.com

