Merah Putih Restaurant Takes Over Velada: A Celebration of Culinary Diversity

Luxury beachfront resort, The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali, proudly announces an exciting collaboration with one of the most renowned and iconic dining venues in Bali, Merah Putih Restaurant. The Indonesian dining restaurant will be taking over operations at the resort’s Velada sports bar for a three-month period.

Starting back on 17 August 2020, the three-month collaboration between The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali and Merah Putih Restaurant will last until November 2020. Dubbed as a fun sports bar, Velada presents a comfortable and family-friendly venue for all to dine and play. This collaboration will amp up the dining experience at Velada with the tantalising authentic Indonesian delicacies from Merah Putih, just in time to welcome the domestic tourism back to the tropical sanctuary.

Merah Putih’s fine craftsmanship in merging Indonesian classics with brilliant innovation presents a unique epicurean experience that you have to try at least once. This must-try experience is the perfect opportunity to taste the rich spices of the archipelago.

Velada x Merah Putih invites you to dive into the eclectic Indonesian cuisine on a flavourful gastronomic adventure in the comfort of the five-star resort. Start off the evening with the light and peppery dish from the canape menu with the Kerang Lengkuas. Continue to the mains with the recommended staples including the Minangnese lamb curry Domba Kalio from the Highlands of West Sumatra, the tangy Krengsengan Sapi from Surabaya, or the creamy pumpkin curry Sayur Tuturuga from Manado, North Sulawesi.

Elevate your dining experience with the thirst-quenching liqueurs from the menu such as the slightly sweet Hibiscus Flower ‘Teh’ with brem or the Javanese Espresso Martini. Keep yourself entertained with the dedicated gaming zone at Velada, which includes a pool table, foosball table and an electric dartboard for non-stop fun. The venue also hosts regular competitions and trivia night to liven up your visit.

Head over to The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali for an unforgettable evening and fantastic dining experience every Wednesday to Sunday, from 5.30pm – 10.30pm. For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 771 906 or email [email protected]

The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali

Kawasan Pariwisata Nusa Dua, BTDC Lot N-3, Nusa Dua

+62 361 771 906

[email protected]

westinnusaduabali.com

