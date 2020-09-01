Weekend Celebrations at the Iconic COMO Beach Club

Celebrate your weekends with exciting happenings at the popular COMO Beach Club every Saturday and Sunday. Bring your best mates for a lively Saturday Tunes and Tacos, and spend a relaxing Sunday by the pool with the family.

Nestled comfortably on a corner of the surfer’s paradise of Canggu, COMO Beach Club, the relaxed all-day dining venue and beach club at the modern wellness and lifestyle COMO Uma Canggu resort, has recently launched brand-new additions to their wide-ranging international menu, including healthy and delicious tacos. These weekend celebrations are designed for those looking for a fresh culinary experience in a hip yet sophisticated ambience.

The weekend commences with catchy acoustic tunes and tantalising tacos on Saturday, specially targeted for you and your inner-circle to experience a fun day out as a group. Featuring an updated menu that showcases chicken, fish, pork and vegetarian options, the tacos selection is perfect for sharing amongst friends. To complement the scrumptious bites, COMO Beach Club’s talented bar team have carefully curated a variety of tequila-based Margaritas to pair perfectly with the menu.

Enjoy a taste of Mexico on the island with these thirst-quenching cocktails including jalapeño, cucumber and orange-passion Margaritas. Sing along to the tunes from the live entertainment from 5.30pm – 8.30pm featuring some of Bali’s most talented uprising artists. Prices for the delicious tacos and tequila-based cocktails start from IDR 120,000nett.

When Sunday comes, the vibe at the beach club becomes more laidback and family-friendly. The last day of the weekend is geared towards families looking to enjoy a lazy Sunday by the pool. Lounge all day on the daybeds or dip in the pool to cool down with mesmerising views of Canggu beach as you watch the day go by. The kids are in for a treat as the beach club offers complimentary ice cream along with plenty of delightful toppings, whilst the adults can revel in the comforting poolside bites.





Children are invited to pay a visit to Play by COMO, the resort’s dedicated children’s space where they can experience a range of educational toys, games and fun activities guaranteed to keep them entertained. Play by COMO is open throughout the weekend until 7pm.

For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 620 2208 or contact via WhatsApp at +62 811 3820 9418.

COMO Beach Club

Jl. Pantai Batu Mejan, Echo Beach, Canggu

+62 361 620 2228

+62 811 3820 9418 (WhatsApp)

[email protected]

comohotels.com/umacanggu

