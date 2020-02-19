Walks in Nature with the Kids

With so much happening to our beloved Earth at the moment, it’s more important than ever to introduce nature to the next generation – and to do so as early as possible.

Breathing fresh air, feeling the different textures against their skin, be it leaves, sand, soil or even a soft breeze, introducing children to the wonders of nature is the only way they can foster an appreciation for the environment. While in Bali, there are so many ways to enjoy the great outdoors and one of them is to simply go out for a walk. It doesn’t have to be complicated, just pack a bag and head out the door! Here I share some of my favourites places to go for a walk in nature with my own little one.

Fields of Green

If you’re after vistas of green then walking along one of Bali’s many rice fields is a great way to expose the family to some much needed fresh air and sunlight. It’s easy to find rice fields in Bali, of course, the two most common destinations being Tegallalang in Ubud or Jatiluwih in Tabanan. The paths are narrow and muddy, but a closer look into the paddy and your little ones will find snails, frogs, dragonflies, butterflies and even little eels – a little lesson in wildlife! Of course, bigger animals can be spotted too, including herons that wade through the mud and if you’re lucky, buffalo that help the farmers plough their fields.

Another favourite walk is along the Campuhan Ridge in Ubud. A paved pathway runs along this ridge found between two river valleys, where palm trees line the sides and views of the lush Ubud environment are found left and right. The walk starts with a beautiful view of a Balinese temple, Pura Gunung Lebah, if coming from the Ubud side. The children may not be too interested in the temple, but parents, you’ll love the carvings along the temple walls.

A safe and easy walk, the children can run along the path and spot butterflies and other insects that buzz over the tall grass. Though what they’ll really love is playing with the ‘Touch Me Not’ plants, or as they are known in Indonesian ‘Putri Malu’, or shy princess.

Amble by the Beach

Whilst many head to the beach to enjoy a dip or perhaps camp up in one spot to soak up the sun and let the kids play in the sand, a calming stroll along the beachfront can be just as rewarding.

Perhaps the nicest beach for a walk is Sanur Beach, perfect at sunrise (if you can get the little ones up that early!), this east-facing coastline is dotted with beachfront bales that make great look out spots, especially to watch the fishermen out for an early catch.

However, sunsets are equally as beautiful. Anywhere along the south coast makes for a great afternoon walk. From Kuta to the end of Seminyak beach, the spanning beachfronts invite you and the family to stroll along the wet sands, with the waves washing against your feet – the perfect way to end any day in Bali.