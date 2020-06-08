Vinyasa Yoga with Ubud’s Yoga Barn

With Ubud’s pioneering yoga studios, The Yoga Barn, currently closed for Covid-19, they have taken their special classes online on Facebook and Instagram for the whole world to experience!

Their videos range from all types of yoga, to healing arts and meditation practices — all available for free with the option of donating to the instructors if you wish.

This week we share one of their online classes, featuring Paul Teodo, who takes you through a revitalising 50-minute Vinyasa Flow. So roll your mat out and get stuck in:-

The Yoga Barn is planned to re-open with classes early July with some special events for World Yoga Day – June 21 and 1Million Meditators – June 28, 2020.

Check out The Yoga Barn’s full library of videos and explore the many classes you can try from the comfort of your home!