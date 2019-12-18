Villa Nago : A Lavish Seminyak Stay You Will Love What's On | Written By, Life on the Island |

Boasting a spectacular design and calming atmosphere, a luxurious villa has just opened up in Seminyak. Villa Nago sets the right tone for a rejuvenating holiday amidst the hustle and bustle of this popular area. Whether your idea of a dream holiday centres on food and drink, long-stretched beaches, boutique shopping or buzzing nightlife, Villa Nago is ideally situated to give you the ultimate experience of all that Seminyak has to offer. Nestled just within walking distance from Sarong Restaurant, Coffee Cartel, Merah Putih, Gourmet Café, Potato Head Beach Club and Mrs. Sippy Beach Club – the area’s most popular and renowned hotspots are at your doorstep!

The villa’s open plan living room features two ensuite bedrooms and a walk-in closet with a private swimming pool as a backdrop. Amenities include smart TV with Netflix, Nespresso machines, American fridge, microwave and oven. Villa Nago is professionally managed by Vazati Management and exclusively marketed by Luxury Villa Bali.

Vazati Management

Kompleks Pertokoan Nakula Megah Blok C Jalan Nakula Timur No. 5, Denpasar (Direction)

+62 817 4114744

www.vazatimanagement.com