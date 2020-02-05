A Romantic Valentine’s Escape at The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali Deals & Promotions | Written By, Brian Sjarief |

When it comes to celebrating love, nothing beats a romantic escape to the enchanting hills of Ubud. Luckily, the newly-opened The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali has come up with the perfect Valentine’s Day getaway for love-struck couples on the island.

Comfortably nestled atop the Wos River Valley, the Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali’s breathtaking tropical surroundings paint the perfect picture for a romantic getaway. The brand-new Ubud sanctuary has prepared exciting romantic experiences to help you celebrate Valentine’s Day, from accommodations to a couples treatment at the Heavenly Spa by Westin and a private dinner.

The resort is offering the Ubud Divine Harmony room package with rates starting at IDR 3,400,000++/night, inclusive of return airport transfers, one-time lunch and dinner for two people, hour-long spa ritual for two and a bottle of wine in the room. A minimum stay of 3 nights is required for this package. Click here for more information.

What better way to spend quality time with your better half than with some self-pampering and the Heavenly Spa by Westin has an indulgent treatment made for two. The Heavenly Ritual for Couples is the signature treatment at the spa, a calming sensory journey that will leave you rejuvenated and relaxed.

The treatment starts with a footbath to unwind tensions on your feet, followed by a soothing body massage to relieve muscle tension and then a nurturing facial that is curated to every skin type. Finally, enjoy a romantic moment with a shared bath, infused with essential oils and exotic flower petals to round off the perfect couple’s treatment. Enjoy a 25% discount for the Heavenly Ritual treatment this Valentine’s Day.

Ubud’s stunning natural beauty creates the most picturesque backdrop for a romantic celebration of love, which is why the resort is offering private dining set up for two at the gazebo with majestic views overlooking the river valley and tropical rainforest.

The private dining at the gazebo presents a premium menu and impeccable service for IDR 2,600,000++/couple, including bubbles. Prior reservations are required as limited seating is available. Alternative romantic dining is also available at Tabia Restaurant, priced at IDR 1,400,000++/couple, including bubbles.

For more information or reservation please call +62 361 301 8989 or email [email protected]

The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali

Jalan Loh Tunduh, Banjar Kangetan, Ubud

+62 361 301 8989

[email protected]

westinubud.com