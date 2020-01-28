Enchanting Valentine’s Day Dinner at X2 Bali Breakers Resort Dining News | Written By, Brian Sjarief |

As we are about to enter the most romantic month of the year, X2 Bali Breakers Resort has prepared an enchanting dining experience to ensure the perfect Valentine’s Day for you and your loved one.

Indulge in a luxurious romantic dining experience at the stylish X2 Bali Breakers Resort and create heart-warming memories with your special someone this Valentine’s Day. Set amidst the calm and tranquil ambience of the surfer’s paradise of Balangan, the resort has put together an exquisite 5-course set menu carefully curated by their Executive Chef.

To accommodate the dreamiest atmosphere and setting, the romantic Valentine’s Day dinner will be held in the stunning, glass-framed wedding chapel, beautifully decorated with divine flowers and serenaded with the graceful voice of singer and pianist, Truedy. To preserve the special moment, the resort is delighted to present you with a unique gift for you and your loved one to bring home.

Plan your picture-perfect Valentine’s Day at X2 Bali Breakers Resort and get a 10% early bird discount if you book between now until 7 February 2020.

About X2 Bali Breakers Resort

Artistically designed in a contemporary tropical resort-style, X2 Bali Breakers Resort is inspired by the fabled surf of nearby Balangan Beach. The resort offers 58 villas that exude a peaceful ambience, overlooking lush green landscapes, granting ultimate privacy and natural vibes. The villas range from 100sqm to 135sqm to an expansive 454sqm for 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom and 3 bedroom villas, respectively.

The interiors are designed to embrace the tropical lifestyle, equipped with private gardens and seating arrangements surrounding a private pool. The villas are designed in harmony with the environment whilst staying sustainably conscious within the resort’s operation.

The resort’s main dining venue, Point Break by X2, presents a laidback approach with a touch of elegance. With a choice of dining in air-conditioned enclosed spaces, alfresco or at the Main Pool, the restaurant focuses on an ever-changing and innovative menu that is delicious and affordable. On sunny days, enjoy poolside sessions with signature cocktails concocted by the resort’s talented bartenders at the Sunken Pool Bar.

The warm and friendly hospitality alongside the constantly evolving menu will keep visitors coming back for more. The resort also has The Tube Bar and Hang Loose Bar, the perfect spots for innovative drinks, good music and small bites.





