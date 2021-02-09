Valentines Day in Bali : Dinners, Stays and Experiences

That time of year has come again, and if you’re in Bali, you’re in luck. Valentines Day in Bali is easy, the jaw-dropping views and atmosphere make every destination special and the five-star hospitality means finding somewhere to enjoy a romantic dinner in Bali is no problem.

Valentines Day Romantic Dinner in Bali

All you have to do is choose what area you’d like to have your special experience from the list of special Valentines promotions and romantic dinners n Bali we’ve listed for you below:

Kuta – Seminyak – Canggu – Jimbaran & Uluwatu – Nusa Dua – Ubud

UBUD

Viceroy Bali

If you’re looking to spend Valentine’s Day surrounded by lush jungles and tranquil ambience, then Viceroy Bali has the perfect Valentine’s Day package for you and your significant other. Spoil your loved one with a romantic escape surprise to the hills of Ubud and indulge in a relaxing quality time (or “we time”).

This luxury Ubud hotel is offering a special Valentine’s overnight package that includes a one-night stay in one of their private pool villas, a romantic dinner for 2 in one of their restaurants (Apéritif or Cascades), a refreshing welcome drink upon arrival, late checkout, and a lazy breakfast for 2 persons.

At Apéritif, indulge in a special 8-course degustation menu, impeccably prepared by Executive Chef Nic Vanderbeeken, inclusive of a welcome cocktail and a complimentary stemmed rose for your better half. For more info on Apéritif’s Valentine’s Day dinner, head to their website.

At Viceroy Bali’s own Cascades, where gourmet food meets stunning Ubud valley views, delight in a mouth-watering 5-course dinner specially prepared by Chef Wouter Eggermont, inclusive of a glass of sparkling wine and elegant table decor.



The Valentine’s Day package is priced at IDR 5,000,000++, available from 12-14 February 2021.

To book online click here | [email protected] | +62 361 971 777

The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali

This Valentine’s Day, treat your loved one to a romantic getaway to the magical hills of Ubud and bring your ultimate Valentine’s Day fantasy to life with The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud’s Timeless Romance package.



The Timeless Romance package offers rates starting from IDR 1,700,000++ per room per night, inclusive of a stay in the Deluxe Room (based on availability), daily breakfast for 2 persons at Tabia Restaurant, one-time 5-course romantic Valentine Dinner on 14 February 2021, complimentary access to the Westin Family Kids Club, WestinWORKOUTⓇ Fitness Studio, Infinity Pool and Wellness Activities.

This package is available for booking and stay period until 14 February 2021 (subject to availability at the time of reservation). To book your stay directly, visit westinubud.com using promo code “LUV”.



Indulge in the perfect Valentine’s Dinner where the resort offers two venue options, an Intimate and Private Dining at Bale or a Romantic Dinner at Tall Trees Restaurant. Both dinners will be held on 14 February 2021, from 5.30pm – 10pm, featuring a 5-course set menu including bubbly cocktail and romantic amenities. The dinner at Bale is priced at IDR 1,200,000++ per couple and the dinner at Tall Trees Restaurant is priced at IDR 800,000++ per couple.



For reservations: [email protected] | +62 361 301 8989 | +62 812 3788 5532 (WhatsApp)



KUTA & LEGIAN

Azul Beach Club

This Valentine’s Day, create ever-lasting memories at Azul Beach Club, where they invite love-struck couples hoping to spice up the romance and escape into an enchanting tropical wonderland adorned with roses, candles, palm trees and the shimmering ocean as the backdrop, setting up the perfect ambience to an unforgettable night!

Indulge in an evening overflowing with love, exquisite food and romantic tunes by Dutch-Indonesian soul singer, Damaris Dior, in this iconic bamboo-structured venue. On 14 February 2021, delight in an outstanding 3-course menu, carefully curated by the award-winning culinary team, featuring sumptuous dishes including Prawn Roulade for starters, Roast Beef Tenderloin consisted of brioche, braised leeks, spinach, and foie gras sauce for the main course, and topped off with the Black forest made of dark chocolate, kirsch mousse, sponge, and morello sorbet. Vegetarian and vegan options are also available upon request. Elevate the romantic dining experience with the venue’s extensive wine list as a pairing or a la carte.

The 3-course Valentine’s Day dinner is available from 6pm – 8pm and is priced at IDR 399.000++ per couple.

For reservations: [email protected] | +62 361 765 759.



SEMINYAK

Aloft Bali Seminyak

This Valentine’s Day, Kahuna Restaurant at Aloft Bali Seminyak has curated a three-course, Asian-fusion menu made for couples looking to celebrate the day of love. The scene is set: a table for two, looking out to a striking sunset over Seminyak beach, with the restaurant’s signature Valentine’s cocktail to warm things up. Throughout the evening, a live jazz-acoustic band will be playing in the background, getting the mood just right for the romantic dinner ahead.

This picture-perfect dinner will take place on 14 February 2021, starting from 6pm, table reservations are required. Dinner is priced at IDR 275.000++ per couple for food only, and for a little extra indulgence, IDR 550.000++ per couple allows for food and wine pairing.

For those looking to dine solo can do so at a 50% discount of the set menu price — who knows, maybe you’ll meet another solo diner on the night? It’s Valentine’s Day after all.

For reservations: [email protected] | +62 811 3811 4842 (WhatsApp)

CANGGU

Hotel Tugu Bali

This Valentine’s Day, get ready to be whisked away to the charming and romantic Hotel Tugu Bali, where they’ve prepared an enchanting Valentine’s Day Dinner and a special stay offer to help you celebrate the day of love.

Candlelit Picnic at Tugu

The Valentine’s Day dinner presents lovers with a romantic candlelit dinner featuring a 5-course menu with complimentary aphrodisiac cocktails for two. The dinner will be held on Sunday, 14 February 2021 from 7pm onwards. Priced at IDR 480,000++ per person.

The Romantic Getaway package includes a minimum stay of 2 nights at their Rejang or Dedari Suite, daily lavish breakfast, one-time signature cocktail upon arrival, complimentary Romantic Dinner for 2 persons, and complimentary one-hour massage for 2 persons. Price starts from IDR 1,900,000++ per night.



Booking period until 28 February 2021 for stay period between 1-28 February 2021. Use booking code: ROMANCEGETAWAY



For reservations: [email protected] | +62 361 4731 701 | +62 813 3702 0904 | tuguhotels.com

JIMBARAN & ULUWATU

Four Points by Sheraton Bali, Ungasan

Perched on the majestic cliffs of Ungasan, Four Points by Sheraton Bali, Ungasan welcomes love-struck couples to a romantic Valentine’s Day experience at their scenic location with picturesque views overlooking the azure blue waters of Jimbaran Bay.



In celebration of the day of love, the hotel has prepared a picturesque Valentine’s Day celebration at Evolution Restaurant and Bar, the alfresco all-day dining venue offering tantalising culinary creations topped off with a stunning 270-degree view of Jimbaran Bay. Indulge in the romantic dinner under Bali’s skyline as acoustic music serenades you throughout the evening, setting up the moody romantic ambience.



Served in a family-style spread, the dinner is available from 5pm – 9pm and is priced at IDR 400,000nett per couple.



As part of their Valentine’s Day promotion, guests can also book a 36-hour stay at the hotel, checking in at 9am and a check-out time at 9pm the next day. This package includes breakfast for 2 persons, double upgrade to the Deluxe Bay View room, and a 20% discount for spa treatments.

For reservations:[email protected] | +62 361 849 8000

JuMaNa Bali Ungasan Resort

Perched high on Bali’s southernmost cliffs, JuMaNa Bali Ungasan Resort welcomes couples around the island to a magical Valentine’s Day at their award-winning Ju-Ma-Na Restaurant. With dramatic views of the majestic Indian Ocean as its backdrop, this fine-dining restaurant has prepared a tantalising degustation menu for you and your loved one.



On Sunday, 14 February 2021, from 6pm onwards, Ju-Ma-Na restaurant has prepared a delightful 4-course set menu especially curated by their talented chef. The dinner is priced at IDR 950,000++ per person.



Alternatively, the resort has also prepared an intimate and exclusive romantic dinner at their stunning White Dove Chapel for couples wanting a bit more privacy. Indulge in the fantastic 6-course degustation menu and toast with a bottle of bubbles as lovely melodies serenade you throughout the night. This dinner is priced at IDR 1,950,000++.



For reservations: [email protected] | +62 822 3739 1222

NUSA DUA

Meliá Bali

Experience an unforgettable Valentine’s Day with your loved one this year at Meliá Bali, where they’ve put together an extremely special February package that just screams “love is in the air!”. With the ‘Romance to Remember’, a month-long luxury package all about love, you’ll find yourself hassle-free when it comes to planning V-Day surprises for your other half.



The package includes one-night stay at the private Garden Villa, a 60-minute couples massage, a romantic dinner with a complimentary sparkling bottle, various resort activities, and the cherry on top of this package – a helicopter tour ride over Bali’s gorgeous landscapes, iconic landmarks and pristine beaches including Tanah Lot, GWK, Uluwatu Temple, Balangan Beach, Dreamland Beach, Padang Padang Beach and the majestic limestone cliffs of the Bukit Peninsula. The ‘Romance to Remember’ package is priced at IDR 7,500,000nett.



Alternatively, the Nusa Dua resort has prepared another package for lovers who prefer to indulge in a relaxing romantic getaway unwinding in the private Garden Villa and experience the fun resort activities, priced at IDR 2,800,000nett. The resort’s Yhi Spa offers a variety of spa packages to help couples rejuvenate and relax with packages ranging from IDR 500,000 to IDR 950,000, depending on your treatment preference.



For reservations:[email protected] | +62 361 771 360

The St. Regis Bali Resort

Embrace the romance this Valentine’s Day in Bali at The St. Regis Bali Resort, where they’ve come up with alluring programmes to celebrate the day of love in its distinctive ambiance and beachfront elegance.



On 14 February 2021, indulge in meaningful Valentine moments at Kayuputi Restaurant with the Valentine Sunday Brunch and Valentine Dinner for Two. The Valentine Sunday Brunch is available from 11am – 3pm, inviting guests to a lavish Sunday brunch at their picturesque oceanfront venue, serenaded by live entertainment. Priced at IDR 1,150,000 nett per person, including complimentary aperitifs from 11am – 12pm.



The Valentine Dinner for Two is available from 6pm – 9pm, featuring fine-dining excellence with a 6-course degustation dinner menu including a glass of sparkling rose. Elevate the romance with a fantastic wine pairing, specially handpicked by their sommelier. Priced at IDR 1,600,000 nett per person. Wine pairing is available for an additional IDR 1,250,000 nett per person.



For reservations: stregisbali.com | +62 361 8478 111

The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali



Valentine’s Day doesn’t always have to be spent as a couple, why not celebrate with the whole family! The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali invites you and your family to celebrate the day of love at their beloved Italian restaurant Prego.



This Valentine’s Day, Prego invites families to the Amore Brunch! Indulge your taste buds with the tantalising and eclectic selection of Valentine’s Day themed Italian favourites including Spaghetti with Tomato & Lobster sauce along with a variety of sweet delights.



On top of a smorgasbord of Italian feasts, guests can also enjoy pool and beach access, live music, kids’ Valentine’s Day themed activities and a chance to win exciting vouchers! Priced at IDR 485,000++ per person, inclusive of Beve Di Amore welcome drink, unlimited signature iced teas, coffee specialties and soft drinks. (*Kids eat free)



For reservations: [email protected] | +62 361 771 906

The Laguna, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at The Laguna, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, where they have prepared an enchanting and romantic candlelit dinner by the beach. On 14 February 2021, the resort’s Arwana restaurant welcomes lovers on the island to Valentine’s Day Love by the Ocean dinner, featuring an intimate 4-course dinner set against the magical sunset backdrop.

The Valentine’s Day Love by the Ocean dinner is priced at IDR 1,2000,000++ per couple (food only). Advanced booking is essential as seating is limited.

For reservations: [email protected] | +62 361 771 327 | +62 811 397 1304 (WhatsApp).

SANUR