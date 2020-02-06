Share the Love This Valentine’s Day at Café del Mar Bali Dining News | Written By, Brian Sjarief |

Picturesque sunsets, elegant cocktails and succulent delights, this Valentine’s Day at Café del Mar Bali will take romance to a whole new level.

On Friday, 14 February 2020, step up your romance game and treat your loved ones to a night full of love, fun and laughter at Café del Mar Bali. Set to present you with an unforgettable romantic experience, the celebrated beach club has meticulously crafted a special Valentine menu at their Mediterranean-inspired restaurant.

The Valentine menu has been carefully curated with “connection” in mind, presented as sharing platters featuring tantalising dishes such as Cocoa husk sourdough & tuna dip; Zucchini tigantia, ricotta & shellfish mousse; Slipper lobster, cucumber, barley, Java milk curd & mint; Heirloom zucchini, pomelo, Ricotta Salata & cashew; Dry-aged roast duck, beetroot, kaffir lime & confit egg yolk; Tangerine glazed baby carrots; Pavlover, guava sorbet, rosella & candy floss; and Petit fours.

Catch the iconic Bali sunset with your partner with a glass of “Mi Amore” in hand, the special Valentine’s cocktail crafted with vodka, red wine, elderflower, fresh lemon juice and soursop foam.

The Valentine menu is priced at IDR 600,000++/person. Reservations essential.

About the Restaurant at Café del Mar Bali

Housed under the iconic archways on the venue, the spacious restaurant enjoys natural lighting through its floor-to-ceiling windows and can seat up to 100 guests indoors, with an additional 60 guests on its outdoor terrace. Beautifully designed to exude elegance, the interior is adorned with shades of white and blue; from the sleek white walls and marble tables to the blue ceiling and chairs.

The restaurant boasts a casual ambience, combining a welcoming and laidback dining atmosphere with impeccable service. The culinary offerings celebrate new coastal Mediterranean and neo-Middle Eastern delicacies which highlight the vibrant and seasonally-inspired menu using high-quality ingredients. The menu has been tastefully curated with sharing in mind, therefore ordering several dishes to share is recommended.

The restaurant also offers a fantastic wine collection from around the world, carefully curated to keep value, quality and balance in mind, but broad enough to cater to everyone’s preferences.

For more information or reservations please call +62 361 447 1625 or email [email protected]

Café del Mar Bali

Jl. Subak Sari, Canggu

+62 361 447 1625

+62 811 3941 4436 (WhatsApp)

[email protected]

cafedelmarbali.id/events