Unibowl: Make Your Own Poke Bowl Restaurant Opens in Seminyak

“Uni” is the Japanese word for sea urchin, representing the food served at UNIBOWL, a new haven for healthy and delicious Japanese-influenced Hawaiian dishes. The menu is inspired by the fishermen, who traditionally make their dishes from offcuts of the fish they catch and sell. Located on Batu Belig, between the popular hubs of Seminyak and Canggu, UNIBOWL presents a comfortable and casual dining experience.

The new poke bowl restaurant serves up an eclectic array of bowls featuring a mixture of sashimi, meats, vegetables and grains, aiming to give you a great balance of ‘macros’ – protein, fat and carbohydrates. There are selections of chef’s pics as well, such as the Salmon Bowl, with flame tourched Aburi fillet with sesame dressing; and Porky Bowl, with crackling pork belly, sambal matah, an egg sunny side up and onion gravy. Other favourites are the Ahituna, Beef, Prawn and Vego bowls. What’s most interesting here however is that you can come in and actually make your own bowl and choose the toppings perfect for you!

UNIBOWL

Jalan. Batu Belig No. 17, Kerobokan Kelod, Seminyak

Instagram: @unibowlbali