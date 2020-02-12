Uni Restaurant & Bar Opens in Berawa

Berawa welcomes a sophisticated dining destination to add to the amazing culinary scene the area is known for. Uni Restaurant & Bar, brought to you by the team of Urchin Grill & Raw Bar fame, is a ‘casual fine diner’ offering up a unique amalgamation of Japanese and French flavours.

Seating up to 70 people, this design-savvy restaurant presents a contemporary space for diners, with the paintings of French artist Yaz lining the walls. Uni is the first restaurant from the combined efforts of Urchin’s former star chef Steven Skelly and drinks guru Nicolas Lento – who also continue to be part of the adored Mexicola Group. For the food, Steven Skelly presents an eclectic fusion of Asian inspiration and contemporary techniques, the menu is a foray through Japanese flavours (among others) and sophisticated dishes to match its equally sophisticated (and rather unusual) tipple. Guests will be able to nibble on savoury doughnuts accompanied by brandade and beetroot, decadent crab lasagna served with soft herbs and ginger emulsion and cha sui lobster buns and more.The fare at Uni will be partnered with an experimental drinks list, which will include an impressive array of sake, low proof cocktails, as well as the chance to choose to match your dinner to different teas rather than the traditional wine. Creative cocktails will also abound, including concoctions of gin mixed with lemon, peach, rosewater and aromatic coconut, and a blend of Sherry Campari, Sherry, clarified strawberry and pickle juice. Currently open for dinner only.

Uni Restaurant & Bar

Jalan Pantai Berawa No.99, Tibubeneng, Kec. Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361

+62 811 3883371

uni-restaurant.com