Trans Studio Bali : Bali's First Indoor Theme Park Opens

Exchange the sun and the sea for a new kind of fun, and experience a different type of escape from reality at Trans Studio Bali, Bali’s first and only indoor theme park.

Featuring everything from a roller coaster, a walkthrough zombie experience, go-karting, indoor skydiving and even cultural shows, this theme park is Bali’s newest entertainment destination.

Whilst certainly not your typical Bali experience, the all-new Trans Studio Bali offers you a thrilling indoor experience for when its too hot for a day outside, or perhaps bucketing down with rain. Perched on top of the Trans Studio Mall, taking over 1,8 hectares of space, the theme park boasts a unique concept with a wide variety of rides and attractions spread out over 5 different zones.

5 Zones of Trans Studio Bali

The World of Senses

From the moment you enter, you’ll be transported to another dimension and be treated to visual feasts through the integration of art and technology. The World of the Senses is an interactive digital art experience that highlights the colourful Balinese culture, which includes an attraction based on the famed Bali swing along with the highly photogenic Instagram Dome.

The Titanic Experience

This zone takes you to a replica of the Titanic ship setting along with the 1920’s port of Liverpool. This will undoubtedly call for lots of couples taking photos a la Jack and Rose during that ever-famous “I’m the King of the World” scene.

The Camera Zone

This area features remarkable performances and rides designed in the glitz and glamour of a Hollywood movie studio.

Enjoy High Thrill rides not for the faint of heart including the high-speed Boomerang Coaster, a rollercoaster that launches guests through intense twists and turns high up above the ground overlooking the city, as well as the iFly Indoor Sky Diving. Worry not, trained and certified instructors will be there to guide you through it. Additional cost applies for the iFly experience.





Other rides and shows in this zone include the adrenaline-pumping Formula Kart, featuring an expansive 240sqm professional indoor go-kart track; Puppet Master Ferris Wheel; Frank House; Illusion House; and the Cancan Revue, a giant cancan doll that reveals a multi-act theatre entertainment under its dress that combines dancing, singing, music and magic, hosted by Sir Dixie Pixie.

The Culture Zone

Fly over the archipelago’s most iconic landmarks, cultures and stunning sceneries in the first-ever flight motion simulation attraction in Indonesia or glide over the entire park with the Bat Glider.

Enjoy daily shows at the amphitheatre with performances of the Kecak and Barong dance, and dine in the multiple exotic-themed dining venues available.

The Action Zone

The Action Zone takes you to the top of New York City, where your stamina and endurance are tested with attractions such as the Ninja Course, inspired by the American Ninja Warrior television show that requires you to run, jump and complete obstacles.

The Adventure Zone

Home to the Fear the Walking Dead Survival, a zombie survival shooting game inspired by the popular AMC TV show; Werewolf World, another survival game that equips you with an advanced laser weapon to hunt down the feral beasts; Road Rage Wasteland Escape, a simulation ride that combines daring action, multi-sensory effects and live performances; and the Forbidden Temple Rapid Adventure.

Be sure to catch the Temple Raiders Stunt Show, a death-defying, heart-stopping, adrenaline-rushed treasure hunt show featuring live-action stunts and explosions.

Open until 10pm, you can even head to Trans Studio Bali after you’ve been out exploring Bali. The indoor escape is set to be a thrilling family-friendly destination on the island. The variety of rides, attractions and shows available will certainly keep the children entertained and keep the adults on the edge of their seats.

Trans Studio Bali

F1 Floor, Trans Studio Mall Bali

Jl. Imam Bonjol No. 440, Denpasar, Bali

+62 361 620 3888

www.transstudiobali.com