Tourism, Business Ethics and Covid-19 in Bali | Special Episode

In this special episode, NOW! Bali Publisher Alistair takes over for another opinion piece.

He discusses how businesses who have been successfully profiting in Bali for so many years must recognise this as a time to give back to the island – or at least its people.

Alistair shares his thoughts on business ethics and tourism in the time of Covid-19 in Bali. He touches on why, in these difficult times, it is the absolute responsibility of business owners and leaders to help those most vulnerable.

Listen Now:

