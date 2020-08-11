The Quarantini : A Cocktail for Covid Times

For cocktail fans, mixing up a drink during social isolation or lockdown has been a go-to stress reducer. One cocktail has become popular among mixologists and bartenders as of late, inspired by the pandemic, made for those living through it: The Quarantini !



Article originally published on nowjakarta.co.id by Rintang Azhar

The drink’s popularity has grown due to the fact it has several ‘anti-Covid’ properties: alcohol with its natural disinfectant properties, and vitamin-C to boost the immune system!

The Quarantini is a spin-off from the original Martini, a Prohibition Era creation. The sweet honey and the natural acidity from lemon combined with spirits such as Vodka or Gin come together to create a quarantine-ready concoction.

Hollywood actress Meryl Streep perfectly displayed the Quarantini on an online drink-and-sing session she had with Christine Baranski when they were in Quarantine back in May. Thus, the Quarantini was given life, and versions of it spread around the world!

Here’s how you can make yourself a Quarantini:

Ingredients:

1 Lemon, squeezed or lemon juice

2-3 oz vodka or gin

2 tablespoon honey syrup

2 tablespoons water

1000 mg pack of vitamin C (optional)

Ice

Steps:

• Fill a cocktail shaker or glass with ice, add gin/vodka, squeezed lemon juice, honey syrup

• Shake it or stir it, then pour into a chilled martini glass

• For those wanting to add the Vitamin C, one can put in on the mixture before shaking or rim the top of the martini glass with Vitamin C powder along with the garnish of lemon zest.

• Add a slice of lemon or any round fruit such as grapes or berries as the garnish to replace the olive fruit that one may recognise from the classic Martini.

