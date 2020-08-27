The Perfect Time to Get Wine: Plaga’s 33% Discount Returns!

When is the right time to drink wine? When you’re happy? Sad? Hungry? The answer is now, because Plaga Wine is now offering 33% off of their wines – again!

With Plaga Wine being offered at such great value, it’s an opportunity to get creative with some of your bottles. Have you tried a Plaga Watermelon Rosé Slushie? Well, you can make one yourself in the comfort of your home, it’s simple.

All you need is Plaga’s Rosé, watermelon and ice cubes: pour a bottle of Rosé into a pitcher or big bowl, then place in the freezer overnight. The next day, scoop out this frozen wine and place into a blender along with the watermelon and ice cubes — then, pour into your favourite glass, and sit by the pool under the sun! It’s basically juice – watermelons and grapes – so no need to feel any guilt.





Another fun recipe, for those missing the cinema, is the Cabernot Merlot Popcorn Recipe: heat up sugar and Plaga’s Cabernot Merlot for 2 minutes, glaze and mix with some cooked popcorn. This is add some spice to your movie nights at home! The ultimate Netflix and Chill.

See, when you can purchase wine at great prices, you have an opportunity to get creative! So, what are you waiting for? Head to Plaga’s online shop now and enjoy their special prices no minimum purchase – prices below:



Bottle of Plaga special prices, IDR 126,630; Cask Blend IDR 328,000 (3 litres) or IDR 261,300 (1,5 litres); Vintage Club IDR 328,300. Deliveries available around Indonesia, free delivery in Bali.

Shop now:

Direct : plagawine.com/shop

Blibli : blibli.com/merchant/plaga-wine/PLW-60026

Tokopedia : tokopedia.com/plaga-wine