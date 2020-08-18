The Pavilions Bali: ‘Buy One Get One’ at this Charming Sanur Hideaway

There is a special atmosphere in Sanur. Despite being the birthplace of tourism on the island, this seaside area has retained the slow-paced charm of yesterday’s Bali. The Pavilions Bali, a private villas retreat in this nostalgic neighbourhood, invites you to stay with their Buy One, Get One Free promotion.

Presenting a very classic Balinese design, where open bales and thatched rooftops reign, The Pavilions Bali is a destination for those who really want to immerse themselves into the local feel and milieu.

From the elegantly shaded bamboo driveway, to the abundantly verdant gardens that spill into each villa, the peaceful atmosphere of this serene escape is prevalent throughout the property. Whilst The Pavilions are certainly a part of Sanur, Sanur is well and truly a part of The Pavilions, too.

With one- and two-bedroom villas – some enjoying a garden view, others a private pool and even a special escape for honeymooning lovebirds – The Pavilions Bali is an escape for all, be it couples or families. The luxurious boutique resort is also home to an al-fresco, authentically Indonesian restaurant, Jahe Restaurant, where local flavours come alive.





Each of the 25 villas is unique in design and decor, appointed with full en-suite bathrooms with deep soaking tubs and rain showers. They are built with natural materials, and incorporate local artefacts into its interiors – best of all, each villa is served by experienced butlers there to fulfil your every desire!

Located in the heart of Sanur, you’ll be able to step out of your secluded paradise and right into thick of the neighbourhood. Leisurely strolls along the shopfronts, or a dip in the calm waters of Sanur Beach are but a stone’s throw away; making transitioning from private poolside soak to sandy beach walks easy as can be.

Buy One, Get One

The Pavilions Bali is now offering a very special promotion for those looking to escape to Sanur:

2 nights in our One Bedroom Garden Villa priced at IDR 2,900,000++,

Including breakfast for 2

Special benefits: Free late check out until 4.00 pm (subject to availability)

Including 2 for 1 Spa treatments and 20% off Food and Beverage.

*Terms and Conditions apply

*Book before 31 October 2020. Only valid for Indonesian nationals and residents (KTP/KITAS holder)

Email: [email protected] for bookings.

The Pavilions Bali

Jalan Danau Tamblingan No. 76, Sanur

+62 361 288 381

pavilionshotels.com



