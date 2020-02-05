The Pari Sudha Welcomes with Balinese Traditions

Ever since it opened, this unique hotel hidden the valleys of Petulu north of Ubud, has made it their mission to radiate the traditions and philosophies of their island home.

Taking inspiration from the Balinese values of Tri Kaya Parisudha – Manacika (positive thoughts), Wacika (positive words) and Kayika (positive actions) – the team at The Pari Sudha are encouraged to follow this philosophy closely, ensuring that guests are immersed into a realm of peace and tranquility. Cascading down a verdant river valley, perched just above the legendary Beji Temple, the hotel’s location showcases the epitome of Bali’s beautiful nature and culture, too. What makes The Pari Sudha really unique is how they cater to all levels of guests, providing a whole range of accommodation within their grounds. For youthful adventurers, affordable option ‘Executive Suites’ are available; whilst for those looking for a more extravagant experience can indulge in their private suites enjoying pool access, their ‘Holy Retreat Suite’ or their most booked room, the ‘Forest Retreat Suite, enjoying expansive views of the Petulu rainforest and beyond. Whatever room you find yourself in, there will be nods to Balinese design, with alang-alang thatched roofs and local art on the walls. For further comfort, the rooms feature plush King Koil mattresses and use Sensatia Botanicals for the bathroom amenities, showing their commitment to nature.

The Pari Sudha

Jl Raya Petulu, Ubud

+62 361 9086 147

theparisudha.com