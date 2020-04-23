Bringing you the richness of Balinese culture, heritage and history through this specially curated audio experience, NOW! Bali aims to create a deeper appreciation on why Bali is a truly unique destination not only in Indonesia, but in the world.

The NOW! Bali Podcast shares mythology, folklore, cultural explanations and insights that shed a light on one of the world’s most vibrant living cultures. Hosted by Eddy Speirs, NOW! Bali Editor, this audio experience brings our magazines stories to life, delving into the intricacies and unique traits of the island of the gods.

Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, and other podcast platforms, a new episode is out every Monday. Subscribe to Home Life or Monday mailing list to receive our newest episode. Or Follow on the following platforms:

• iTunes

• Spotify

• Google Podcasts

• Pocket Casts

• Radio Public

• Breaker

Episode List

Episode 1 – Jero Gede Mecaling

In this debut episode of The NOW! Bali Podcast, we share the story of Jero Gede Mecaling, an old animist myth surrounding the ‘Honourable Fanged One’, written by Jean Couteau. Jero Gede Mecaling is said to be the bringer of death and disease; a timely myth to discuss for the COVID-19 situation taking place during the recording.

Episode 2 – Keeping the Balance in Bali

In this episode of The NOW! Bali Podcast, we share the unique way in which the Balinese Hindu perceive disaster as well as deal with disaster. This is a nice segue into the discussion of ‘balance’: how mankind is at the centre of balance between ‘good’ and ‘evil’; and the purpose of ceremonies and offerings in keeping that balance.

Episode 3 – Kaja, Bali’s True North

In Bali, north has a different meaning. North, or Kaja, is towards the mountain, Mount Agung to be exact. It is the direction towards the spiritual, where the Balinese orient themselves towards. This orientation is found throughout Balinese structures and is all about orienting oneself with the universe.

Special Episode – After Covid-19, What Next?

NOW! Publisher Alistair Speirs, OBE, reads out his widely received article on how Bali and Indonesia should prepare for after Covid-19.

