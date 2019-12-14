The ‘Golden Rule’ Applies to Everything

No it’s not a new technology regulation, the Golden Rule is something given to us by Jesus Christ and at this time as we approach the celebration of His birth, it is appropriate to see just how applicable this rule is to literally everything we do, in business, in our families, in our sport, in our lives.

The Golden Rule simply says “Do unto others as you would be done by” and it’s brilliant and applies to everything. Let’s look at business and the current hot topic of sustainability. Following the rule we simply can’t do anything but ethical, responsible business, treating all employees as equals, looking after the local communities, giving our customers fair and even generous deals, stopping pollution, reducing waste, and ensuring everything we do, produce and look after is safe, secure and harmless. A pretty good rule for all business to follow I’d say!

Then let’s look at our family life : respecting our children as well as expecting them to respect us as their elders, ensuring equality between spouses, remembering all our extended family’s (and friends’!) birthdays. Looking after all the families health and welfare, increasing nutrition and reducing fast foods. Respecting space and privacy, but giving time for consultation and discussion. It works here doesn’t it?

What about on the road? Absolutely! The total greed and lack of consideration of drivers of all descriptions would stop. “Yes maam, I will allow you to pass so that a hundred cars don’t get backed up by my total obsession with ‘me first’. I will not roar my motorbike past strangers houses and offices because I wouldn’t like it for my own peace of life”. The examples go on and on.

Team sports definitely benefit, even individual sports do too, as fairness, honestly and consideration for others come first, not last.

But it is in politics and government that the Golden Rule is at its best. Stealing government funds? Cannot. Because I would hate to have my own bank account plundered. Awarding contracts to dishonest or unqualified suppliers? Cannot. Because I would hate to have this happen to me? Introducing meaningless or even hypocritical legislation? Cannot. Because under the rule I have to think “what if that applied to me?”

I love the Golden Rule and everything it stands for so please think how you might apply it in your lives. And finally, as we fast approach the joyous time of Christmas may I extend another great greeting to you all “Peace on earth and good will to all”, and “all” includes without exception all genders, races, creeds, beliefs, persuasions, inclination and ways of life. The Golden Rule absolutely negates discrimination. I do hope everyone can follow it, from now one.