The Garcia Island-Inspired Boutique Resort Opens in Ubud

With the ever-growing popularity of Ubud, the rural fringes of Bali’s cultural capital have become all the more appealing. Lodtunduh, for example, a village found only minutes south of Ubud town’s border, remains a quiet and captivating area, where rice fields and tropical greenery continue to command the landscape. This is where The Garcia Ubud, a new five-star boutique resort, has recently opened its doors.

Balinese hospitality

Secluded within a verdurous landscape, The Garcia Ubud showcases a contemporary destination with elegant Balinese touches. Inspired by the island, the immaculately landscaped grounds, stylish decor and the warmth and sincerity of the service comes together to create a gracious stay for guests.

The resort is home to a range of elegant accommodation, including deluxe rooms, suites, pool access suites, and one- to three-bedroom pool villas. This makes it a destination fit for anyone, from honeymooners to visiting families. Each accommodation enjoys verdant views, either into the green and spacious resort grounds or out into the surrounding rice fields. The interiors are design-driven, where unfinished concrete walls, woven rattan ceilings and finishings, and customised timber furnishings bring a warm, natural feel into the rooms.

Everything you need

The Garcia Ubud prides itself in that they offer their guests a true escape into Bali’s natural landscape, in the charming village of Lodtunduh. Yet, they remain close and connected enough to the lifestyle thrills and spills of central Ubud. This means a secluded day by the pool overlooking rice fields can easily be followed by a night out in one of Ubud’s many lively restaurants, or a stroll through town to peek into the quirky boutiques and shops. Yet, for those looking to simply station themselves within the resort grounds and truly relax can do so with complete comfort with the facilities made available.

The resort houses two unique dining destinations. The first is Ksuna Restaurant, an all-day-dining, farm-to-table restaurant. From its elevated vantage point, this al fresco eatery boasts sweeping views over the resort and its surrounding environment. The other is Camellie, an intimate fine dining restaurant open for dinner only. French-Japanese fusion cuisine will incorporate flavours of tea, inspired by Garcia Ubud’s founders, owners of organic local tea company Brew Me Tea. This theme extends into the Camellie Tea Bar, where creative tea-blended cocktails are served up.

Finally, for those looking to really surrender themselves, the resort’s Alma Spa & Wellness offers an array of health and relaxation experiences. The healing hands of the therapists are trained to work away the stresses of day-to-day life, allowing you to truly loosen up and unwind during your holiday. To stay active, yoga is also offered in the early mornings on a dedicated rooftop pavilion, where gentle stretches and breathing exercise take place as the sun rises over Bali.

The Garcia Ubud

Jalan Raya Silungan, Lodtunduh, Ubud

+62 361 201 3779

thegarciaubud.com