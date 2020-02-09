The Classic Valentine’s Gifts

Nothing beats a bouquet and a box of chocolates on Valentine’s Day.

Whilst often labelled as ‘cliché’ gifts today, there is no doubt that deep down people still enjoy the gesture of receiving chocolates and flowers on Valentine’s Day – or any day, in fact. Yes, this timeless duo have history, dating back to 18th century England where confectionary, flowers and a handwritten love letter (or Valentines) were given to prospective love interests.

What is it exactly that makes these gifts so right for the occasion? Perhaps the sweet smell of fresh flowers induce a feeling of comfort and happiness, which sweeps through the body upon inhaling the scent of a big bouquet. Maybe it is that the rose is synonymous with love, thus gifting them symbolises one giving their heart to another. As for chocolates? Perhaps it is the myth of this rich sweet being an aphrodisiac, causing dopamine to rush through the veins. Either way, it seems the combination of flowers and chocolates will do the trick this Valentine’s Day, and if you’re in need for such gifts in Bali, here’s where to find them.

Chocolate Heaven

From bean to bar, Mason Chocolates are inspired by nature and are crafted by masterful artisan chocolatiers deep in the heart of beautiful Bali. Their fine organic cacao beans are ethically sourced through the Indonesian archipelago and are processed with Italy’s most advanced chocolate-making machinery. The result? A rich, smooth and creamy chocolate that they refer to as their ‘tropical blend’.

From milk chocolate bars of 45% to luscious dark chocolates of up to 85%, their exansive range of chocolate bars are enough to get you excited. But on Valentine’s Day, we suggest that you look at their exotic range of deluxe chocolates. Serving up an exclusive line of truffles, pralines and super thins, watch as your partner bites into a thick, velvety mouthful of pure goodness before it melts seamlessly onto their tongue and around their mouth. The assorted truffles and thins (caramel or mint) come beautifully packaged too, making it the ideal gift box. Make sure you manage to steal a bite for yourself!



Mason Gourmet Chocolate Factory

Koko Bambu Restaurant Jalan Raya Taro, Ubud

+62 361 721 480

masonchocolates.com

A Bouquet of Love

Experts in handling weddings and events, providing a whole range of extravagant floral displays for any occasion, come February Balitrop Florist turn their attention to the personal orders that come around Valentine’s Day.

Balitrop Florist prepare personal, made-to-order bouquets. With only a day’s notice they can have a bouquet ready for you to present to that special someone – perfect for those who tend to leave things to the last minute! Whilst roses are a classic, pink and red especially at this time of year, Balitrop suggests adding a tropical twist to that perfect posy. Add an extra vibrant layer of colour with heliconia, orchids, lilies or anthurium to make it a very Bali bouquet. You can make it extra grandiose with addition of teddy bears and even chocolates embedded within the flowers. Otherwise, you can head into their workshop in Sanur to see what kind of floral creation you brainstorm together. Balitrop even creates a dreamlike floral display on the beach or in your villa, for those wanting to set the scene for the perfect wedding proposal.

Balitrop Florist



Jl. By Pass Ngurah Rai, Sanur

+62 812 10011492 | @balitrop

balitropfloristdecor.com