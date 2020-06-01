The Art of Breathing: 3 Pranayama Techniques to Try at Home

Breathing, whilst an action we do on a daily basis, actually has many healing and wellness properties. When done with the proper technique, just the act of inhaling and exhaling puts the body into different states which are great for both physical and mental health.

In this video, yoga instructor Nina Belinda representing Terapung Float Club (a premium flotation centre in Seminyak), presents 3 types of breathwork or ‘pranayama’: Ujjayi, Nadi Shodhana & Kapalabhati Breathing.

“Every system in the body relies on oxygen. From cognition to digestion, effective breathing can not only provide you with a greater sense of mental clarity, it can also help you sleep better, digest food more efficiently, improve your body’s immune response, and reduce stress levels,” explains the team at Terapung Float Club.

Join this invigorating and relaxing, hour-long session with Nina Belina:

Want to receive more Wellness Experiences in your inbox? Subscribe to ‘Home Life’. Our weekly newsletter with new recipes, movies to watch, workouts to try, musical inspiration, our brand new podcast and more.