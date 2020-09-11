SVAA Port Wine, The Newest Indonesian-Made Spirit

SVAA Port Wine is produced by Orang Tua, a company that has been making herbal wines for 72 years, starting their production way back in 1948. They are best known for their ‘Anggur Merah’, red wine, popular amongst local imbibers. Now, the company presents a new line, a port wine, made for an international palate.

SVAA is the latest product from Orang Tua, a port style wine label that was created in Indonesia. The product presents the potential that the country’s alcohol production industry has; this new line is a culmination of their constant innovation in the field and is a big step for the group.



From the get-go, SVAA comes out with two variants:

The SVAA TAWNY, a port wine variant that is more widely known in the category, has a golden brown wine colour, infused with spices and oak aroma, with dark berries and a hint of spices, caramel and hazelnut. Thanks to its unique taste palate, SVAA TAWNY provides a soft, sweet and intense flavour experience.

The other SVAA special category is called the SVAA BLACK RICE. This particular variant undergoes a very unique brewing process in that it uses the extract of black glutinous rice, which has a very familiar taste on Indonesian tongues and its unique flavour offers a different drinking pleasure. It provides a delicious and refreshing drinking experience with a familiar yet unique port wine taste with a “twist” of Indonesian culture.





SVAA Port Style Wine “Celebrate Your Sweet Moments”, with a common taste on the tongue of Indonesian consumers makes SVAA easy to enjoy at any moment, romantic moments, celebrations, or simple moments such as gathering with friends and family.



