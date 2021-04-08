Surf & Turf : Mozaic Restaurant Presents a Special ‘Dry Aging’ Focused Dinner

Presenting another exciting and innovative dining event, Mozaic Restaurant Gastronomique in Ubud brings us ‘Surf & Turf’, a dining experience focused on ‘dry aging’. Fish and meat lovers rejoice!

Taking place on Friday, 23 April 2021, the dinner will be helmed by Chef Owner Chris Salans himself. For those who don’t know, dry aging is a culinary technique which has become popular worldwide as it improves the tenderness, texture and taste of both meats and fish, often used for steaks. In essence, dry aging is when meats or fish are put into a special refrigerator which controls the temperature as well as the moisture of the environment to guarantee a safe and hygienic aging process. By exposing the meats and fish to this environment, moisture is pulled out and the natural enzymes break the muscles down slowly over time, making it more tender and flavourful.

For this culinary experience, the team at Mozaic will be serving 4 different types of fish (snapper, grouper, tuna and salmon) which have been dry aged for up to 14 days; as well as 2 different meats (duck and wagyu beef), which have been dry aged for up to 30 days.

Of course, beyond the dry aging, Chris Salans and team will further prepare each of these ingredients to create sensational and creative dishes. However, careful attention will be made to keep preparations simple, too, so that the amazing texture and flavour of the dry aged fish and meat can be savoured properly.

30-day Wagyu Beef, Eggplant and Fermented Porcini

7-Day Blackened Tuna, Artichokes, Lemon Basil

The dinner is available as a 6-course menu or an 8-course menu, featuring intricate dishes like a 10-day Smoked Salmon and Salmon Tartare; 7-day Blackened Tuna, Artichokes and Lemon Basil; 30-day Wagyu Beef, Eggplant and Fermented Porcini. Amuse bouche, delectable cheese trolley and petit fours to top and tail the dinner as well.

The dinner is in collaboration with Lotus Enterprise and Bali Sustainable Seafood. Master Sommelier Laurent of Lotus Enterprise has also prepared a special pairing of premium wines just for this dinner.





Dinner reservations will be available from 5.00pm until 8.30pm.

Price for the dinner will be IDR 750,000++ per person for the 6-course tasting menu and IDR 950,000++ per person for the 8-course tasting menu.

Reserve now:

Mozaic Restaurant Gastronomique

Jalan Rayan Sanggingan, Ubud

+62-361-975768

www.mozaic-bali.com