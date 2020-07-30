Super Saver’s Deal at Ayodya Resort Bali : Book Now, Stay Later!

Ensconced within a stunning beachfront site in Nusa Dua, the classic Ayodya Resort Bali invites all those yearning for a Bali escape to their doors with this latest super saver promotion, to be used for travel at any time!

This offer starts from IDR 850.000nett / room / night, which includes a stay in their Deluxe Room, breakfast for two people, free WiFi, Gym facilities and of course the hotel’s full-facilities.

Ayodya Resort Bali

This beachfront destination is the epitome of Balinese resort, with direct access to the beach, expansive grounds that include a verdant, man-made lagoon, home to flocks of free-roaming water-fowl very much at home in what in ancient times would have served as the private Water Palace for Balinese Royalty.

Of course, numerous pools can be found around the property, where guests can bask under the sun or take a dip to cool off. All of this enclosed within tropical gardens and classic Balinese architecture.

Main Grand Lobby

Dining options range from the select cuts of meat and fresh seafood, Balinese delicacies, Japanese and Mediterranean cuisines – all served in almost limitless array at eight restaurants in the Resort.

A highlight of many Balinese holidays in one of the Resort’s cultural dinners showcasing the Island’s traditional dance and musical performances at the picturesque Balinese Theatre. Not to mention the resort’s own Ayodya Beach Club & Grill.

The Resort is situated only 25 minutes from Bali’s Ngurah Rai International Airport, a short walk from the large shopping-entertainment-dining complex at Bali Collection, adjacent to the Museum Pasifika fine arts collection, and just across the road from the championship 18-hole Bali National Golf Club.

Deluxe King

Book Ayodya Resort Bali’s supersaver offer for IDR 850.000 nett / room / night before 31 August 2020. Only valid for Indonesian nationals and residents (KTP/KITAS).

Book now by contacting directly to [email protected] or calling +628113995923 (Whatsapp available).

Ayodya Resort Bali

Jalan Pantai Mengiat, Nusa Dua

ayodyaresortbali.com






