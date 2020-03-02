Studio Eksotika : Desa Potato Head’s Music-Focused Gallery

With thought-provoking books lining the walls, a locally-accented bar and a specially curated library of vinyl records, Studio Eksotika presents a fresh new space for music lovers.

It’s not often the ‘geeks’ are catered to in this day and age. Looking to lure in the masses, venues sell-out to mainstream interests; the folks at the newly opened Potato Head Studios aren’t willing to accept that reality.



By geeks we don’t mean the comic book kind, we mean the music kind. Though Studio Eksotika, a lounge-meets-gallery space with music at its centre, is likely to draw in those turned on by tunes the same way a comic book store assembles superhero fans.

The space is a reimagining of the usual hotel ‘library’, to which the creative minds at Potato Head have injected their love for art, culture and music. Those well-travelled will see the resemblance the studio has to the listening bars of Tokyo, feted for their low-lit, underground appeal. Here, sinking lounge chairs invite you for a casual carouse, be it to flip through one of the many books stacked up on shelves, enjoy a drink, or simply to vibe in the eclectic but low-key ambience they have created.

At its core, Studio Eksotika is all about music. The room is carefully-tuned for acoustics, soundproof padding lines the ceiling and the centrepiece are sleek, retro-looking vinyl turntables. This is where you’re likely to meet Jakarta-born DJ Dea Barandara.

Barandara has a very impressive collection of records, to which he describes as ranging from 70’s Indonesian disco to new-age Japanese jazz. He is, for lack of a better term, a music geek, which makes him perfect to run the ‘audiophile programme’ at Studio Eksoktika.

On a day-to-day basis, Studio Eksotika is a quiet place to relax. People can come to enjoy the indoors, be it to read, work at the desk space provided or sip on one of the Studio’s locally-inspired cocktails, such as their Passion Fruit Negroni (gin, Campari, sweet vermouth, Balinese brem wine and passion fruit), or Kopi Kocktail (house bourbon, banana arak, cold-brew coffee, spiced rum). However the ‘audiophile’ experience invites the curious to browse through an eclectic vinyl library and enjoy the listening experience — like HMV and other music stores used to do. Remember those?

Beyond that, this culturally-focused space will be used for events. These range from talks, film screenings and intimate music performances from both local and international talents that Barandara finds. Since 20 February, Studio Eksotika hosts weekly events Wednesday to Saturday, and the end of March they launch their first gallery exhibition centred on music merchandise. Head to their website for the latest news.

Desa Potato Head

Jalan Petitenget 51B, Seminyak

+62 361 4737979

potatohead.co