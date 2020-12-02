Street 32: A Vibrant Cocktail Bar & Pan Asian Eatery Opens in Kuta

Set to take Kuta’s culinary and social scene by storm, the recently-opened MAMAKA by Ovolo introduces a vibrant Pan Asian cocktail bar and eatery, Street 32, to the Kuta beachfront.

Presenting an eclectic array of Pan Asian street food-inspired delicacies alongside innovative hand-crafted cocktails, the vibrant Street 32 will please the curious palates of even the most discerning food critics.

Presenting relaxed and laid-back vibes with vibrant and modern visuals, Street 32 Cocktail Bar & Eatery is a perfect pitstop for those looking for a new and fresh dining and lounging venue along the Kuta Beach strip. Open daily from 7am ‘til late, Street 32 serves as somewhere to grab a quick bite or indulge in all-day fare – its prime location just across the road from Kuta Beach will surely attract sunset seekers hoping to catch a glimpse of Kuta’s iconic golden hour. The venue will come alive with pumping beats when the sun sinks on the horizon, become a space to socialise with friends or get acquainted with new ones.

The menu at Street 32

Street 32’s menu showcases a wide-range of Pan Asian classics curated by their culinary team. This includes dishes such as Ceviche, Laksa and Pad Thai, as well as Fried Rice, prepared using their house-made XO sauce. The culinary team makes all the curries and spice blends in-house, as well as anything that is baked, pickled or fermented, while fresh coconut milk used for curries are delivered daily. The all-day menu honours the plant-based lifestyle, with more than half of the menu featuring vegan and vegetarian dishes.

The chefs work with what’s available to them in an attempt to minimise their carbon footprint, too. Additionally, Street 32 collaborates with Urban Compost to reduce waste and landfill, along with abstaining the use of all single-use plastics.

The beverage programme at Street 32 takes inspiration from local culture and puts a unique twist on it. The cocktail menu has been carefully curated by the mixology team behind the bar, utilising only the finest organic local ingredients, from house-made boozy and not-so-boozy sodas, to ensure connoisseurs enjoy a fantastic experience.





Beachfront breakfast

Mornings at Street 32 are particularly special, where diners can expect a one-of-a-kind breakfast experience that just keeps on coming. Replenish your energy with the selection of a la carte set, freshly baked treats and goods, signature blend espresso coffee, healthy juices, home-made jamu and kombucha. Sit back and relax as your orders are rolled up and delivered to you tableside on the custom trolleys and usherette trays.

Indulge in your morning coffee fix with One Pink Goat, aka OPG Coffee. Comfortably nestled in a little corner within Street 32, OPG Coffee presents the finest locally-sourced coffee beans and blends to the Kuta scene. To guarantee that only the very best is served, Street 32 partners with the renowned Seniman Coffee to deliver the first state-of-the-art espresso innovation by Espresso Deck to Indonesia. Offering full-bodied and popular coffee blends with small-batch origins to house-made cakes, sweet delights and the must-try Nitro sundaes, you’ll look nowhere else for great coffee in Kuta.

Meet the team

Australian-born Executive Chef, Nicholas Philip, spearheads the culinary team at Street 32 to take contemporary Pan Asian delicacies to new heights. With a passion for spices and high-quality local products, Chef Nic has resided in Bali for many years where he’s refined his talent at various luxury resorts in Bali. He’s achieved several accolades in his career, including making the list of Top Young Chefs by Singapore’s The Peak Magazine in 2017, as well as The Bali Bible’s Top 10 Chefs in Bali.

Leading by passion and motivation, Head Mixologist, Raviella Angela, or Angie, has had a penchant for flavourful beverages since an early age, which in turn blossomed into her passion for the art of mixology. An innovative visionary with unquestionable talent, Angie has proven herself to be the right fit to lead the mixology team at Street 32 and serve the carefully curated cocktails using the best local ingredients.

Whether for a quick catch up with friends over coffee and snacks, sunset cocktails with your clique or a romantic dinner with your other half, Street 32 invites you to discover an unforgettable journey at this beachfront bar and eatery.

For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 849 6500, WhatsApp +62 821 4792 3292 or email [email protected]

Street 32 Cocktail Bar & Eatery at MAMAKA by Ovolo

Jl. Pantai Kuta No. 32, Legian, Kita

+62 361 849 6500 / +62 821 4792 3292 (WhatsApp)

[email protected]

mamakabyovolo.com

