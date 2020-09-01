Sthala Ubud Bali Receives Cleanliness, Health, Safety and Environmental Sustainability Certification

It’s been more than six months since resorts closed their gilded doors to the island, as the world proceeded into mandatory lockdown. Just last month, Sthala Ubud Bali reopened, fully equipped to welcome global travellers with government-approved hygiene and sanitation standards.

In response to the global pandemic, Mr I Wayan Koster the Governor of Bali requires all premises within the tourism industry to obtain the Cleanliness, Health, Safety and Environmental Sustainability Certification and carry out health protocols to gain visitors’ trust.

The assessors, appointed by Bali Government Tourism Office, conducted a series of assessments at Sthala Ubud Bali and reviewed the hotel’s Standard Operating Procedures to be in aligned with the standard set by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, and the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Indonesia.

Sthala, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, Ubud Bali, a 5-star hotel member of Marriott International rests among the tropical landscape in Lodtunduh village, Ubud, and perched on a hilltop, offering stunning ridge-views of the steep river valley and lush forestry. Most of the 143 deluxe rooms and suites command a view of the Wos River, making it a favourite option for upscale accommodation in the area.

General Manager, Mr Lasta Arimbawa said: “Sthala Ubud Bali as a member of Marriott International is committed to providing a cleaner and safer environment for our Guests and our Associates that aligns with expert protocols. And this assessment on Cleanliness, Health, Safety and Environmental Sustainability Certification honoured by the official government body, Bali Government Tourism Office will enhance our guests travel with confidence. We look forward to welcoming you back to our hotel and thank you for being a loyal Sthala Ubud Bali and Marriott customer and for your continued partnership during this time.”





