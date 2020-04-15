Mercure Bali Legian Offers Month-Long Stay Package for Isolating in Comfort Deals & Promotions | Written By, Brian Sjarief |

Finding yourself struggling to find inspiration and motivation to continue working whilst self-isolating at home? Worry not, Mercure Bali Legian is offering the Stay Longer package, an extended stay promotion providing you with a safe and comfortable quarantine alternative.

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the whole island has been in semi-lockdown, with many of its inhabitants forced to stay and work from home. Staying at home for many weeks, yet still having to find the motivation to continue working may prove to be difficult, which is why Mercure Bali Legian is offering guests a change of scenery with a month-long Stay Longer package.

The package offers two options, starting from IDR 5,600,000 for a 14-day stay or IDR 10,500,000 for a 30-day stay. The package includes weekly housekeeping service; 2 complimentary bottles of mineral water daily; free access to the swimming pool, Wi-Fi, and parking; 10% discount at all of their F&B outlets.

Offering comfortable accommodations and superb services, the Stay Longer package by Mercure Bali Legian presents guests with an alternate quarantine option. Swap your four white walls at home with the tropical surroundings of this Legian hotel to freshen up your mind and boost your motivation. If you’re going through a mental block, do some laps in their swimming pool.

For dining, Ancak Restaurant & Bar offers all-day dining featuring an eclectic combination of local and international delicacies. Indulge in some downtime at the hotel’s Poole Bar & Lounge and quench your thirst with the special handcrafted cocktails on the 4th floor of the hotel as you soak in the island’s serenity.

The Stay Longer package is valid until 31 May 2020. Book your stay now, limited rooms available.

For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 9386 100 or email [email protected]

Mercure Bali Legian

Jl. Legian No. 328, Legian

+62 361 9386 100

[email protected]

mercure.com/8450