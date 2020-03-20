Stay & Brunch Weekend Escapade at The Apurva Kempinski Bali Deals & Promotions | Written By, Brian Sjarief |

If you’re seeking for a relaxing tropical escape in Bali then you’re in luck because the lavish five-star resort, The Apurva Kempinski Bali, is offering a special Stay & Brunch Weekend Escapade package. Book a stay for the weekend and enjoy a complimentary room upgrade as well as a sumptuous brunch experience at this Nusa Dua resort.

Whisk yourself away to a luxurious island getaway with your loved ones to the five-star The Apurva Kempinski, where they’ve put together an enticing Stay & Brunch Weekend Escapade package. Enjoy a weekend of indulgence at the oceanfront venue with unique experiences and outstanding services designed to make your weekend a memorable one.

The Stay & Brunch Weekend Escapade offer includes a complimentary upgrade to a one-night stay at the Grand Deluxe Ocean Court Room, breakfast for two persons, and brunch access for two persons. The Stay & Brunch Weekend Escapade package is priced at IDR 3,618,000nett per room per night.

On Sunday, guests can indulge in the resort’s popular Sunday Brunchcation at Pala Restaurant & Rooftop Bar. The Sunday Brunchcation is a full-day experience with benefits consisting of a bountiful buffet brunch, with access to the expansive 60-metre infinity pool and water sport activities. The brunch offers a sumptuous selection of dishes from international cheese counter, exotic seafood bar, grill station, assorted sushi and sashimi, a freshly baked bread station, a variety of desserts, plentiful Indonesian favourite light bites, free flow beverage, and many more Indonesian and international options.

Start planning your weekend escape to The Apurva Kempinski Bali now and experience an unforgettable tropical getaway with your loved ones.

This promotion is valid until 16 May 2020. Terms and condition apply.

For more information please call +62 361 209 2288 or email [email protected]

The Apurva Kempinski Bali

Jalan Raya Nusa Dua Selatan, Sawangan, Nusa Dua

+62 361 209 2288

[email protected]

kempinski.com/bali