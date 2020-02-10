Starfish Bloo Goes Green with New Healthy Menu Dining News | Written By, Brian Sjarief |

W Bali – Seminyak unveils a brand-new healthy menu at its signature Pan-Asian restaurant, Starfish Bloo. Served daily from 12PM – 3PM, guests can dive into the scrumptious, freshly-prepared, nutritious dishes, ranging from plant-based delights, sushi and nigiri platter to the super clean eating options on “The Greens & More” menu.

In light of the current surge of plant-based dining around the world, and the universal movement away from animal products, Starfish Bloo is taking its first steps into the concept by introducing a range of plant-based dishes such as the Teriyaki Buddha Poke, comprised of charred broccoli, shredded carrot, bok choy, mushroom, red rice, avocado, mango and pickled onions; Asian Kale Salad Bowl; Cilantro Lime Quinoa Poke; and the Bedugul Roots Slaw, with Kintamani orange, soybean and yuzu-honey dressing.

Asian Kale Salad Bowl

Grilled Curried Cauliflower Steak

If you haven’t quite reached vegan-level, please your palate with some pescatarian delights. Try the restaurant’s signature “sushiritto“, a unique combination of signature sushi and burrito with two options, the Salmon Avocado (golden radish, tanuki and tom yam aioli) or the Sambal Tuna (avocado, pickled cucumber, sprouts and sriracha aioli).

The Greens & More menu offers guests the chance to create their own meals from Sesame Salmon Nicoise, Thai Beef Steak & Greens, Yellow Fin Tuna Noodle Bowl or Herbs Marinated Lamb&Tempeh Falafel Gyro. The seafood section offers the Steamed Whole Grouper, Korean Bibimbap or the Swordfish Moringa Spaghetti Pasta.

Salmon Avocado Sushiritto

Korean Bibimbap

In keeping with the hotel’s commitment to sustainability, supporting and building a relationship with local farmers and fishermen, the brand-new menu launch uses high-quality local produce available on the island.

To find out more about the new menu or for reservations please call +62 361 3000 106 or email [email protected]

Starfish Bloo

at W Bali – Seminyak

Jl. Petitenget, Seminyak

+62 361 3000 106

[email protected]

starfishbloorestaurant.com