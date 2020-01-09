Starbucks Reserve Dewata Celebrates 1st Anniversary

This month, Bali’s popular coffee destination, Starbucks Reserve Dewata, celebrates their first-ever anniversary.

Since its opening in January 2019, Starbucks Reserve Dewata has been running successfully for the past year, with hundreds of coffee connoisseurs and visitors coming in daily, whether it’s customers getting their regular coffee fix, digital nomads working, business meetings or just catching up with friends over coffee. This month, the beloved coffee sanctuary crosses their first milestone with the celebration of their 1st anniversary.

Starbucks celebrates the journey of coffee from seed-to-cup by opening its largest destination in Southeast Asia – the Starbucks Reserve Dewata, one of Starbucks’ premium ‘Reserve’ outlets. The one-of-a-kind Coffee Sanctuary demonstrates Starbucks Indonesia’s coffee leadership in partnership with licensee PT Sari Coffee Indonesia, building upon 16 years of innovation in design, customer experience and community impact.







The store pays tribute to the important role that Indonesia, the fourth largest Arabica coffee growing region in the world, plays in bringing Starbucks customers the highest quality coffees, including the popular single-origin coffee from Sumatra. Sumatra coffee has been a staple offering at Starbucks since 1971.

Designed as a coffee sanctuary, the expansive 20,000 square foot store beautifully highlights local craftsmanship and culture alongside premium coffee in this one-of-a-kind coffee experience, a sort of “origin-centred version” of the Roasteries, igniting all five senses.





Visitors enter through an Arabica coffee farm; this 1,000 sq. ft. plot will be a working coffee-producing farm cherrying during harvest season in the region, typically in the early springtime, and mirrors the size of 90% of all coffee farms in Indonesia.

Throughout the compound, a whole range of interactive activities centred on coffee provide an educating entertainment for visitors. Visitors are invited to try their hand at coffee bean de-pulping and washing during harvest season, dry and rake green coffee beans.

The store’s locally-inspired design features traditional Balinese craft and Indonesian art, including a 30-foot tall hand-carved wooden mural from Jepara, reaching from the first floor to the roof over the second story.

Found over two floors, the expansive Starbucks Reserve Dewata is home to a ‘Coffee Library’ and customers are invited into the first coffee seedling nursery to be located inside of a Starbucks store. Whilst another room displays in a cinema-like format the stories of Starbucks Farmer Support Center in Indonesia. Two synchronized videos guide visitors through the FSC on walls fashioned from the traditional rattan weavings which inspired the Dewata Bali logo.

Other than its truly remarkable space, visitors can enjoy more than 100 Dewata-exclusive handcrafted beverages, food and merchandise, including the ‘Dewata Latte’.

For more information please call +62 361 9343 482 or visit www.dewata.starbucks.co.id



Starbucks Reserve Dewata

Jalan Sunset Road No. 77, Seminyak

+62 361 9343 482

www.dewata.starbucks.co.id