Special Valentine’s Day Indulgences at Cucina Restaurant Dining News | Written By, Brian Sjarief |

As we enter the month of love, the award-winning, five-star Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort prepares to welcome Valentine’s Day with enticing dining promotions at Cucina Restaurant to help guests celebrate their love and romance.

When one thinks of the perfect destination imbued with love and romance, there’s no question that Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort is one of the top romantic luxury destinations on the island. The lavish resort welcomes the month of love with special culinary offerings, catering guests with a heart-warming Valentine’s Day at their acclaimed signature dining destination, Cucina Restaurant.

Kicking off with a very special Valentine’s dinner at Cucina Restaurant, celebrate the day of love with the Magnifique Valentine Dinner on Friday, 14 February 2020. Starting at 6pm – 11pm, indulge in an exquisite 4-course dinner for IDR 1,500,000++/couple or spark it up with a bottle of sparkling wine for IDR 2,000,000++/couple. To make it even more intimate and romantic, the restaurant offers a dazzling beachfront set up for an additional IDR 500,000++ (limited seating available). Elevating the romance, an acoustic band will serenade you and your loved ones with romantic melodies and love songs throughout the evening.













Additionally, Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort will be extending their Valentine’s Day celebration with a special indulgence at Cucina Restaurant. On Sunday, 16 February 2020, begin your day with the Luscious Valentine Brunch from 11am – 3pm, featuring sweet treats and desserts including exclusive cake buffet by Yamuna Homemade Pastry Bali as well as chocolate doughnuts and chocolate making by Pod Chocolate. The brunch packages offered include a non-alcohol package priced at IDR 599,000++/person, an alcohol package priced at IDR 999,000++/person and a premium package priced at IDR 1,899,000++/person. Spice up the romance and enjoy the auspicious occasion by the beachside for a more romantic ambience.







ACCOR Plus members are entitled to a 10% discount.

For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 849 2888 or email [email protected]

Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort

Kawasan Pariwisata ITDC, Lot N5, Nusa Dua

+62 361 849 2888

[email protected]

http://bit.ly/CucinaSBND

sofitel.accorhotels.com/9078