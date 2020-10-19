NOW! Bali Fire Sale: Spa & Beauty Experiences

Every week, NOW! Bali shares exclusive voucher deals from around the island – including stays, dining experiences, activities and more.

These very special deals are only available to purchase until 25 October 2020, but purchased vouchers are valid from 3 to 12 months, depending on the offer.

This week you’ll find amazing spa, salon and beauty treatments on offer from some of the island’s top beauty destinations. From relaxing mani-pedis to professional hair treatments, and even full-body massages to help you ease into a state of relaxation.

The NOW! Bali Fire Sale is powered by Megatix for easy and secure online transactions. Purchase directly on the website.

What’s in this week?

Up to 50% Off at Estetica Belle (Canggu)





It’s the ultimate glam up at Estetica Belle, the boutique beauty studio in Canggu, offering up to 50% discount on three of their treatments for a limited time only. Buy your discount voucher now and enjoy any time before validity period ends.

1. Gel Manicure & Normal Pedicure : Only IDR 300.000nett

2. Gel Manicure & Lash Lift + Tint: Only IDR 400.000nett

3. Lash Lift + Tint & Brow Wax + Tint: Only IDR 500,00nett

Purchase Voucher

Terms and Conditions:

► Voucher is valid until 31 March 2021

► Voucher valid only for treatment purchased

► This voucher is not applicable with another discount

► The voucher cannot be extended to any other period.

► Voucher must be presented in person to validate

► To book, please email or call: [email protected] | +6289604082475

50% Off GOLDUST Spa Packages (Canggu)





Sprinkle your life with GOLDUST with a spa ritual like no other. Three of their special packages are on offer at 50% off, allowing you to pick what perfect combination of relaxation experiences you want. Buy your discount voucher now and enjoy any time before validity period ends.

• Sigature Spa Package (2.5-Hours), inclusive of: Signature massage 90 mins, Spa manicure and pedicure, GOLD collagen eye treatment.

IDR 425.000



• Holiday Glow Package (2-Hours), inclusive of: Massage, Body Polish and Wrap, Argan & Hair Tamarind mask, 24k GOLD eye.

IDR 425.000



• Indulgence Spa Package (2.5hrs), inclusive of: Massage, Hyaluronic facial, GOLD botox eye treatment.

IDR 495.000



Purchase Voucher

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

► Valid 19th Oct 2020 – 31 March 2021 Only

► This voucher can be use weekdays and weekends

► Bring the original voucher upon check-in for treatment

► The voucher cannot be extended to any other period and can not be combined with other promos.

► To book: [email protected] or +62811383721

10% Off L’Oreal Hair Treatments at Parlour Me (Jimbaran | Denpasar)





Parlour Me Beauty Salon, found in both Denpasar and Jimbaran, offers a range of hair, nail and beauty services. Buy your discount voucher now and enjoy any time before validity period ends.

• 10% discount on L’Oreal Hair Therapy, used to treat various hair problems, including dry, damaged, limp and swollen hair – giving it a healthy shine and glow as well. IDR 225.000-295.000.

• 10% discount on their Hair Filler by L’Oreal. With Loreal Pro’s exclusive breakthrough innovation, the Expert Pro Longer Series can thicken your long hair strands, especially at the ends which are usually thinner. IDR 225.000-295.000.﻿

Prices differ based on hair length and treatment choice, please choose from short, long and extra-long for your treatment.

Purchase Voucher

Terms and Conditions:

• Voucher valid until 16 January 2021.

• Voucher valid only for treatment purchased

• This voucher is not applicable with another discount

• The voucher cannot be extended to any other period.

• Voucher must be presented in person to validate

• To book, please email or call: [email protected] | 0813 38119257

Up to 50% Off Hair & Beauty Treatments at Glo Day Spa & Salon Bali





Glo Day Spa & Salon in Canggu is ready to glam you up with some special hair and nail treatments at amazing rates. Here they offer three difference packages for you to choose from. Buy your discount voucher now and enjoy any time before validity period ends.

Glo Package 1, inclusive of: Shellac manicure, Shellac pedicure and Blow dry. Only IDR 550.000 (Original value: Rp.1.024.000).

Glo Package 2, inclusive of: Warm Stone Hair Revival with blow dry, Manicure and pedicure, 60 minute Balinese Massage. Only IDR 700.000 (Original value: IDR 1.104.000).

Glo Package 3, inclusive of: Keratin Hair Smoothing Treatment by Goldwell

Only IDR 1.200.000 (Original value: IDR 2.500.000).

Purchase Voucher

Terms and conditions:

* For Keratin treatment, there’s an add on for long or thick hair.

* This voucher is non-cash redeemable and is not replaceable if lost or stolen. No cash refund will be give for any unused portion of the voucher.

* Advance reservation is required and subject to availability. Please contact [email protected] to make your booking

* This voucher is valid till 31 March 2021.

* This voucher cannot be combined with other promo or specials.

* This voucher should be presented upon reception or when making a booking.

• For bookings: [email protected] or +62 813-5330-7803