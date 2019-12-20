Simply Social is Ubud’s Newest Café Experience

A brand-new eatery and bar located on the main street of Ubud, Simply Social looks out towards the alluring hustle and bustle of Ubud Raya street, a melting pot of traditional culture and modernity. The venue brings in fresh flavours from all over the world, serving delightful cuisine from Asia as well as an international menu that will tempt your palate. Simply Social’s food philosophy is simple: to present super fresh and delectable gourmet meals to you in a spirit of sharing and abundance.

The breakfast selections range from fruits, colourful smoothies, house-made pastries to a variety of hot dishes for both vegetarians and omnivores alike. Lunch and dinner host some flavoursome gourmet meals from the venue’s ‘Casual Bites’ and ‘Maybe Some Gossip’ selections such as Coconut Crusted Chicken Wings (de-boned and filled with Thai sausage and house, sweet chilli dipping sauce), the signature Social Style Tacos (soft tacos filled with your choice of chicken, pork or cauliflower, tomato-sweet corn salsa, red cabbage, jalapeño salsa, sour cream, guacamole, and fresh herbs). Alternatively you can choose from Soups, Leafy Things, Stretchy Cheese Toasted Sandwiches selections to Big Plate which includes Son of a Butcher (40-day dry-aged beef rib eye, served with red wine beef jus, and confit onion + potato puree).

Take a sip of Simply Social’s carefully crafted beverages made from premium liquors, liqueurs, mixers, house-made bitters, and more. Whether mixing classics or forward-thinking renditions, Simply Social’s arsenal of cocktails and mocktails will certainly quench all your liquor desires and thirst within this warm tropical paradise. Try one of our favourites, Above the Clouds, a tasty concoction of butterfly pea flower-infused tequila, coconut liqueur, fresh pineapple, and orange syrup.

Simply Social

Jalan Raya Ubud No. 14, Ubud

+62 823 592 88889

Instagram: simplysocial.bali