Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort Reopens, Offers Best Holiday Deal

Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort is ready to welcome back globetrotters to their idyllic tropical sanctuary after recently reopening their doors to the public. In celebration of the reopening, the Kuta resort is offering the best holiday deal to help travellers plan their much-needed island getaway.

Comfortably nestled on the iconic Kuta beachfront, Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort is ready to welcome you back with its warm Balinese hospitality and has implemented the health and safety regulations from the moment you step foot on the resort to ensure a safe and comfortable stay experience. Guests will also receive personal hygiene kits as part of the in-room welcome amenities, with a dedicated family and kid’s corner set up upon request.

Deluxe Ocean Facing Room

Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort’s Best Holiday Deal offers rates starting from IDR 850,000 nett per room per night for two persons in the Deluxe Room.

Enjoy the many benefits of this deal including:

• 24-hour stay (check-in anytime and check-out 24 hours later);

• Complimentary upgrade to Ocean View room (subject to availability);

• Complimentary Wi-Fi access throughout the resort;

• Complimentary hygiene kit

• Complimentary family room set up including kid’s corner (upon request);

• Complimentary access to Sheraton Fitness, and Marriott Bonvoy Points for members.

Guests can enjoy a la carte breakfast at the resort’s dining venue, Bene Italian Kitchen, as they soak in the tranquil morning ambience from 6.30am to 10.30am.

Bene Italian Kitchen Exterior

In-house guests can savour in their favourite dishes for lunch and dinner available from 12pm to 9pm, also available for non-in-house guests by reservation. Open daily from 9am to 11pm, The Lounge invites guests to grab a light snack or try out the recently-launched Kuta Reef Afternoon Tea as you enjoy the stunning panoramic view of the pristine pool and the Kuta beach scenery.

Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort’s prime location presents guests with an unlimited opportunity to explore the many destinations in the Kuta neighbourhood. Stay entertained with the 48-hour recommended activities within the vicinity of the resort.

Enjoy a rejuvenating experience at Shine Spa after a long day of adventures and pamper yourself with the eclectic selection of signature spa treatments. Your Bali getaway wouldn’t be perfect without catching Kuta’s iconic golden sunset from the resort’s Sundowner Rooftop, open daily from 5pm onwards.

Take advantage of this fantastic deal and start planning your exotic island escape. This offer is valid for bookings made before 31 October 2020 for stays until 30 November 2020. To find out more about this deal, click here!

For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 846 555 or email [email protected]

Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort

Jl. Pantai Kuta, Kuta

+62 361 846 5555 / +62 811 3821 0339 (WhatsApp)

[email protected]

http://bit.ly/DPSKSBestHolidayDeal

sheratonbalikutaresort.com

Share On :