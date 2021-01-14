Sensatia Botanicals’ Vegan Fragrance Line Has Finally Arrived

Indonesia’s leading natural beauty care brand, Sensatia Botanicals is elevating your sensory experience with its first-ever vegan fragrance collection, complete with a genderless option.

Free from animal cruelty and testing, the Elements Fragrance Collection was conceived with an all-natural formulation using selected plant extracts to achieve aromatic longevity and naturally enhance olfaction, or the sense of smell.

The range consists of two different concentrations: Perfume and Eau De Cologne; and is available in three different aromas, with each botanical ingredient hand-picked with different personalities and genders in mind. Sensatia favoured these combinations to harmonise the complex characters of feminine and masculine respectively, as well as blurring its gender lines with a third unisex option that is suitable for all.

Each bottle of perfume is the result of a combination of more than 100 kilograms of botanical extracts with no synthetic fragrances or chemicals added, whilst the eau de cologne assortments are lower in concentrations, ideal for a spritz on to freshen you up throughout the day.

Best suited for her, Aurum (Au) offers the invigorating aromas of magnolia blossom and mandarin orange joined by soft floral notes. Magnolia oil is highly coveted for its alluring scent and calming properties. When combined with botanic extracts of lavender, ylang ylang, rose and jasmine, the result is a rousing fragrance that soothes the skin and the mind.

For him, Neptunium (Np) is a deeply nuanced fragrance with sultry aromas that will transport you to a sun-kissed spice market in a tropical destination. Exotic yet soothing, the extracts of sandalwood, nutmeg, cinnamon and cocoa seed impart rich earthy notes, whilst clary sage, lavender and vetiver add lively undertones.

Lastly, Osmium (Os) features a top note of citrusy grapefruit, giving an effervescent aroma to keep you energised all day. The unisex fragrance is rounded out with delicate hints of sweet blackcurrant, earthy sandalwood and fresh oakmoss.

These all-natural, vegan fragrances are available for purchase in all Sensatia Botanicals stores and via the official website.

sensatia.com