Sensatia Botanicals Launches Biodegradable Sheet Masks

Indonesia’s leading natural beauty care brand, Sensatia Botanicals, has recently introduced a brand new sheet mask collection. Using biodegradable VEOCEL™ branded fibres derived from sustainable wood sources, controlled and certified as biodegradable and compostable. This means guilt-free disposal as the masks will simply biodegrade after use.

There are four different concentrated serums formulated with natural extracts to help with common skin conditions: Clarifying Cica Sheet Mask is formulated for acne-prone skin. This clarifying mask helps reduce blemishes and alleviate inflammation. Firming Pomegranate Sheet Mask features concentrated blend of botanic ingredients which gives this citrusy fresh mask a powerful boost of antioxidants originated from pomegranate extract that help firm and fortify skin. Hydrating Argan Sheet Mask provides an instant hit of moisture for dry skin with lightweight, yet incredibly hydrating formula. Toning Kakadu Plum Sheet Mask is packed with nourishing all-natural ingredients which helps to soften skin and even out skin tone.

Beyond sustainability, the VEOCEL branded fibres not only safely break down into raw materials and revert back to nature in a few weeks, they also ensure optimal serum absorption into the skin. Sustainable for the earth and your skin. Each pack contains 8 sheet masks to help minimise waste from the packaging. Available at all Sensatia Botanicals stores as well as at the official website.

sensatia.com